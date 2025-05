Verizon wants to keep customers locked to its network for longer

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

— Verizon , May 2025





T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Recommended Stories

The FCC proposed a rule last year that would introduce a uniform unlocking policy of 60 days.and AT&T have voiced disapproval of the policy, arguing it would impact their ability to combat fraud and offer device subsidies also claims that the policy makes it easier for criminal organizations to traffick subsidized devices from the US to foreign countries.says it loses hundreds of millions of dollars every year from subsidies paid to fraudsters. A 60-day locking period is not enough to deter device fraud, according to the company.states that since it's one of the few companies subject to a 60-day unlocking period, it has become the main target of such fraud.According to an analysis by the Brattle Group, there was a "sharp increase in the number of TracFone devices that deactivated before making enough payments forto recover the subsidy on the device" after the unlocking period was reduced from 365 days to 60 days.The company also says the unlocking rule is outdated and the industry has evolved a lot since its introduction 18 years ago. At that time, carriers subsidized phones and required customers to commit to multi-year service contracts to recoup the cost of discounts. Customers who wished to leave early were charged a termination fee.