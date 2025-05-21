Verizon wants to keep customers locked to its network for longer

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

— Verizon , May 2025

— Verizon , May 2025





Verizon

Verizon

The company says the 60-day rule impedes its ability to discount devices and compete aggressively for price-sensitive consumers, particularly in the prepaid market.Interestingly, the company hasn't said it will increase subsidies if the rule is waived. Instead, it says the removal of the rule will allow it to "more effectivelydeploy subsidies and other mechanisms to make phones more affordable, lower upfront costs, and enable customers to obtain quality, cutting-edge devices."Lastly,says that the FCC might be overreaching its authority by imposing rules like this.The company expects the Commission to rescind the requirement until an industry-wide unlocking policy is officially introduced.hasn't said how long it wants to keep phones locked, but notes in its filing that the industry standard is a minimum of six months.