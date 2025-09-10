T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
You can score an iPhone 17 Pro on T-Mobile and grab an Apple Watch SE3 for only $99.
T-Mobile subscribers, here are the deals that the carrier is offering on the new iPhone 17 series that Apple announced yesterday. Unless you've been off the grid for 24 hours, you probably know that the four phones that make up the 2025 iPhone models include the base iPhone 17, the impossibly thin iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Fans of the base model should note that it now features the same ProMotion display with the variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, and an always-on screen.
- How would you like to receive the iPhone 17 Pro on T-Mobile? One of the deals that is available will result in you receiving the device for free or you can take as much as a whopping $1,100 off the price of any iPhone 17 model. You simply need to trade in any eligible device in any condition. You need to be a current or new subscriber to Experience More or Go5G Plus, or add a line and trade in an eligible device on most other T-Mobile plans.
- You can receive an iPhone 17 on T-Mobile, or $830 off any iPhone 17 model without a trade-in. All you need to do is switch a line to T-Mobile on Experience More or Go5G Plus. Additionally, without a trade, you can take $1,000 off any iPhone 17 model when switching a line to T-Mobile on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next.
- You can score an iPhone 17 on T-Mobile, or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model, when trading in an eligible device on Experience More or Go5G Plus, or when you add a line and trade in an eligible device on most plans.
- With T-Mobile offering $200 off on any Apple Watch, you can get the new Apple Watch SE3 for only $99! You simply need to add a new watch line. That includes a business watch line.
- You can also save $20 per month on T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet when you switch and bundle together with a T-Mobile voice line. Plus, a $300 virtual prepaid Mastercard is yours to use toward accessories, phone cases, and more when signing up online.
Metro by T-Mobile has a deal:
- $300 off any iPhone 17 phone when you switch and sign up for the $50 with AutoPay plan ($55 the first month or without Autopay). This deal debuts on Sept. 19.
And UScellular also has deals of its own:
- Starting on Sept. 12, new UScellular customers on an Unlimited Data-Everyday 3.0 or Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0 plan can get the iPhone 17 Pro on UScellular (or up to $1100 off any iPhone 17 model) with no trade-in required. Additionally, activation fees will be waived, and your old contract will be paid off up to $800.
- Current upgrade-eligible customers can choose from the following offers: iPhone 17 Pro on UScellular with a trade-in (minimum $150 value) on an Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0 plan; iPhone 17 on UScellular with trade-in (minimum $50 value) on an Unlimited Data-Everyday 3.0 or Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0 plan.
- $500 off any iPhone 17 model with no trade-in on an Unlimited Data-Everyday 3.0 or Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0 plan.
