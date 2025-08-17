iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?

iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air is much slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge . | Image credit — Cid

If you want the slimmest modern flagship phone that you can get your hands on this year, then theis the device for you. While theis 5.8 mm thick, theis expected to be 5.5 mm instead, which is what the dummy units are modeled after.But is theactually worth getting this year? Unless you’re strictly an iPhone user, I’d say not really. According to reports, next year’sEdge will be 5.5 mm thick as well, so just as thin as the Air but with a much larger battery. If I was choosing between the two, I’d honestly wait for Samsung’s phone.However, that is a trap some consumers fall into: always waiting for the next best thing. Yes, themakes thelook pretty thick — despite such a marginal difference — and if you don’t want to wait for it, I’d say have at it.