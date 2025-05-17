Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Test Results are out: not as bad as feared

Obviously, battery life cannot be great with this battery size, but just how bad is it ?





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:





Battery Life Phone Battery Life

Battery Life Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 3900 mAh 6h 22min 16h 40min 7h 44min 9h 38min Samsung Galaxy S25 4000 mAh 7h 6min 18h 29min 8h 1min 12h 20min Samsung Galaxy S25+ 4900 mAh 7h 36min 19h 4min 8h 56min 13h 31min Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min





The Galaxy S25 Edge pulls no miracles — it scores far below the similarly sized S25 Plus and even below the small Galaxy S25 .





On our web browsing test (the lightest one where we cycle web pages with a script), the S25 Edge got 16 hours and 40 minutes, nearly two hours less than the Galaxy S25 and further behind the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra.





For YouTube video streaming , the S25 Edge gets 7 hours and 44 minutes, just slightly less than the small Galaxy S25 model.





And finally, for 3D gaming the S25 Edge scores 9 hours and 38 minutes, which is noticeable behind all other Galaxy S25 versions.





We estimate that you can get around 6 hours and 22 minutes of total screen time on the Galaxy S25 Edge , falling behind the small Galaxy S25 which we estimate can get around 7 hours.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

( 3900 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 22m Ranks #86 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 3m Browsing 16h 40m Average is 16h 19m Video 7h 44m Average is 10h 8m Gaming 9h 38m Average is 10h 5m Charging speed 25W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge





Galaxy S25 Edge ranks number 86 for phones we have tested in the past few years, so not quite the very bottom of the chart but close to it. In our overall battery rankings , theranks number 86 for phones we have tested in the past few years, so not quite the very bottom of the chart but close to it.





Interestingly, in our estimations the Galaxy S25 Edge with its total score of 6 hours and 22 minutes actually beats some popular mid-rangers:

- it beats the iPhone 16e , which gets a score of 6 hours and 4 minutes

- it scores higher than the Galaxy A35, which scored 6 hours and 12 minutes

- and it's about on par with the Galaxy S24 FE , which gets 6 hours and 20 minutes





So overall, why battery life so far does not seam stellar, it's not exactly super bad either.





We have just put our SIM in the Galaxy S25 Edge and we will be testing it more over the coming days and sharing more real-life thoughts about the battery life in our upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge review. Stay tuned.





We have now run our three battery tests and the verdict is in.