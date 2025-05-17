Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Test Results are out: not as bad as feared
The biggest fear about the Galaxy S25 Edge is its small battery size. Is it a deal-breaker? We now have the answer.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might be the most controversial phone of 2025 with its super slim design, but also a battery that is much smaller than other phones.
In fact, the 3,900 mAh battery on the S25 Edge is smaller than the 4,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy S25, a phone with a much smaller screen size!
Obviously, battery life cannot be great with this battery size, but just how bad is it?
We have now run our three battery tests and the verdict is in.
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
The Galaxy S25 Edge pulls no miracles — it scores far below the similarly sized S25 Plus and even below the small Galaxy S25.
On our web browsing test (the lightest one where we cycle web pages with a script), the S25 Edge got 16 hours and 40 minutes, nearly two hours less than the Galaxy S25 and further behind the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra.
For YouTube video streaming, the S25 Edge gets 7 hours and 44 minutes, just slightly less than the small Galaxy S25 model.
And finally, for 3D gaming the S25 Edge scores 9 hours and 38 minutes, which is noticeable behind all other Galaxy S25 versions.
We estimate that you can get around 6 hours and 22 minutes of total screen time on the Galaxy S25 Edge, falling behind the small Galaxy S25 which we estimate can get around 7 hours.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
( 3900 mAh )
( 3900 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
6h 22m
Ranks #86 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 3m
Browsing
16h 40m
Average is 16h 19m
Video
7h 44m
Average is 10h 8m
Gaming
9h 38m
Average is 10h 5m
Charging speed
25W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Wireless Charging
N/A
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
In our overall battery rankings, the Galaxy S25 Edge ranks number 86 for phones we have tested in the past few years, so not quite the very bottom of the chart but close to it.
Interestingly, in our estimations the Galaxy S25 Edge with its total score of 6 hours and 22 minutes actually beats some popular mid-rangers:
- it beats the iPhone 16e, which gets a score of 6 hours and 4 minutes
- it scores higher than the Galaxy A35, which scored 6 hours and 12 minutes
- and it's about on par with the Galaxy S24 FE, which gets 6 hours and 20 minutes
So overall, why battery life so far does not seam stellar, it's not exactly super bad either.
We have just put our SIM in the Galaxy S25 Edge and we will be testing it more over the coming days and sharing more real-life thoughts about the battery life in our upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge review. Stay tuned.
