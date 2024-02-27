Who takes better selfies than the iPhone 15 Pro Max? According to this test, the Magic 6 Pro does
The just-announced Honor Magic 6 Pro – the one that packs both paranormal battery and a magical camera – is having a DxOMark fiesta, breaking three of their records.
Android Headlines reports that the Magic 6 Pro is now topping the Display, Battery, and Selfie categories. It also managed to take a very high second place in the Audio department.
The 50MP, f/2.0 self-snapper on the Magic 6 Pro is a noticeable improvement over its predecessor – the Magic 5 Pro came with a 12MP image sensor and f/2.4-aperture lens.
This is how DxOMark round things up for the selfie camera testings:
The Magic 6 Pro scored 157 points in the Display category, thus trumping the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (155 points), and the Google Pixel 8 Pro (154 points).
Then, there’s the battery record-breaking – no surprises here! DxOMark highlighted the “excellent indoor autonomy” of the battery, and great battery life when the display is on, but you don’t use it.
After all, that’s the device that survived for five days in subzero temperatures (it was put) and still had some battery left. That’s thanks to the second-generation silicon-carbon battery it’s packing.
The selfie camera of Honor’s latest flagship steals 151 points, which is two more than the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) (149 points), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (145 points).
In our tests, the Honor Magic6 Pro delivered the most well-rounded performance to date, achieving excellent results across all sub-attributes. It was even better than the previous No. 1, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, in most test areas, except exposure and color in both photo and video. When comparing the two front-runner devices, we can see that the iPhone generally provides better contrast and more vibrant colors. However, the iPhone images also come with significant amounts of noise. The Honor Magic6 Pro, on the other hand, does particularly well for noise, delivering an impressive trade-off between texture preservation and noise reduction.
DxOMark highlighted the phone’s “accurate, reactive, and smooth touch panel”, while it also praised its “best-in-class motion management”.
