The Honor Magic 6 Pro is now official with magical camera, paranormal battery, and AI

So, let’s get into it and see what’s so magical about the Magic 6 Pro!

The MagicOS 8.0 brings Magic Capsule and Magic Portal

Magic Capsule : With a simple tap on the notifications banner at the top of the screen, the Magic Capsule expands to offer additional information and related options, granting users instant access to essential resources and eliminating the need to navigate through multiple apps for maximum productivity and efficiency.

: With a simple tap on the notifications banner at the top of the screen, the Magic Capsule expands to offer additional information and related options, granting users instant access to essential resources and eliminating the need to navigate through multiple apps for maximum productivity and efficiency. Magic Portal : This feature tackles the power of AI to understand user messaging and behavior, streamlining complex tasks into a single-step process. For example, Magic Portal’s AI quickly recognizes addresses in a text message and directs users to Google Maps, enabling effortless navigation at their fingertips. For social media like TikTok and Facebook, it also streamlines the access and sharing, allowing users to forward booking details or online search results with just a single drag. Furthermore, Magic Portal facilitates image-based shopping experiences, seamlessly guiding users to platforms, where they can find and purchase desired items.

50MP main camera with variable aperture (f/1.4 and f/2.0, OIS)

180MP telephoto camera (f/2.6, OIS) with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom

50MP ultra-wide camera (f.2.0, EIS)

50MP selfie camera

The Magic 6 Pro display races ahead: 5,000 nits of peak brightness





Dynamic dimming

4320Hz PWM Dimming

Nature tone display

Customized circadian night display

Performance: the obligatory Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Be impressed (be very impressed) by this flagship’s battery

Honor E1: a battery management chipset

Colors and pricing



