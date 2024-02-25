Silicon-carbon battery with efficiency chip: this is how the Magic 6 Pro can survive for days in a freezer
In what is one of the finest movies ever made (last, this or next century) – No Country for Old Men – there’s a famous line. I’m not going to spoil it by unraveling who says it, who’s been said to, or what follows, but here it is:
If the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule?
You may have the world’s greatest smartphone in your pocket, but of what use is it, when you run out of battery?
Yup, your phone is as good as its battery is – packing the latest and greatest Snapdragon means zilch, if you have no battery left, you have no access to power, and you’re in desperate need to make a call or send a text.
Enter the Magic 6 Pro.
It has a 5600 mAh battery with 80W wired SuperCharge and 66W wireless SuperCharge speeds, and users can charge up the Honor Magic6 Pro to 100% in only 40 minutes.
The Magic 6 Pro was sent to Near Space in a show-off flight to over 16,000 ft in the air, and got back to Earth with 86% battery. This is in the beginning of February. Such
Just a few days later, the device’s battery was put to another test with this year’s maxed-out champion from Samsung. After 48 hours at -7 Fahrenheit, it retained some battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra – spoiler alert – did not. To actually blow your mind, listen to this: the Magic 6 Pro actually spent five days in the freezer, and it was still running at over 10% battery.
On a side note: Apple is also playing the battery game.
Recently, the Cupertino giant announced that the iPhone 15’s battery is now expected to retain 80% of its original capacity (battery health) after 1000 complete charge cycles. In contrast, the same 80% battery health levels are expected after 500 cycles on the iPhone 14 and previous models. In a way, Apple said that the iPhone 15 battery is going to be “healthy” twice as long as what the iPhone 14 is expected to deliver.
Honor is introducing the second-generation silicon-carbon battery in the Honor Magic 6 series, a move reminiscent of Tesla's advancements in the EV sector. This new battery technology promises superior battery life and performance, especially in low temperatures, marking a significant leap in smartphone capabilities and setting new industry standards.
In short:
Let’s take an even closer look!
Lithium batteries, dominated by graphite as the negative electrode material, have been the standard in smartphones, offering a capacity of 372mAh/g. Honor, however, claims to have advanced the field by adopting silicon-based materials, significantly increasing the capacity to 3579mAh/g, tenfold that of graphite. Despite challenges like the material's volume expansion, Honor's integration of silicon-carbon technology has led to the development of the second-generation silicon-carbon battery, first introduced in the Honor Magic 5 Pro and now featured in the Honor Magic 6 Series.
Honor's use of high-density silicon-based anode materials in its silicon-carbon battery offers significant advantages, including improved stability and efficiency due to nanostructured silicon-carbon material and porous carbon nanostructures. These innovations lead to a 6% increase in power density and enhanced fast-charging capabilities in the Honor Magic 6 Series compared to traditional graphite batteries.
The Honor E1 chip greatly aids the Magic 6 Pro’s silicon-carbon battery, marking a leap in power management and battery performance. This compact, advanced chipset integrates energy metering, protection, and anti-counterfeit features, boosting its functionality while remaining small and thin. Its Smart Discharging Solution notably improves charging efficiency and addresses battery aging, offering precise power management that outperforms current solutions by 3% in accuracy.
Additionally, it enhances performance in low-temperature environments, ensuring the Honor Magic 6 Series excels in extreme conditions, even outdoing behemoth rivals in battery endurance in freezing temperatures, setting a new standard for smartphone battery technology.
Honor claims they’re sure of the safety and longevity of its second-generation silicon-carbon battery after through rigorous testing. This includes environmental resilience tests against temperature fluctuations and mechanical reliability assessments for withstanding impacts and stress. Additionally, electrical performance evaluations under extreme conditions mimic real-world use, confirming the battery's durability over time.
Apple is also playing the battery game
