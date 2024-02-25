Silicon-carbon battery with efficiency chip: this is how the Magic 6 Pro can survive for days in a freezer

No Country for Old Men

If the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule?

You may have the world’s greatest smartphone in your pocket, but of what use is it, when you run out of battery?

Enter the Magic 6 Pro.

Apple is also playing the battery game

iPhone 14

Honor’s battery in-depth: how is this possible?





The second-generation silicon-carbon battery promises exceptional battery life and performance, especially in low-temperature conditions.

Transitioning from traditional graphite to silicon-carbon materials increases the anode's capacity significantly, offering up to 10 times more capacity and addressing volume expansion issues with innovative solutions.

The new battery technology features improved power density and fast-charging capabilities, with a notable 6% increase in power density compared to graphite batteries. Microtunneling Laser Guidance Technology further boosts fast charging without compromising power density.

Power enhanced chip Honor E1: This chip enhances battery performance and power management, offering intelligent discharging solutions that improve battery charging and discharging efficiency, and optimizing battery performance in extreme temperatures.

Honor conducts rigorous testing to ensure the second-generation silicon-carbon battery's safety and durability, including environmental, reliability, and electrical tests, simulating performance after two years of daily use to guarantee long-term safety and reliability.

Let’s take an even closer look!

Elevating battery capacity with silicon-carbon material

Revolutionary enhancements in silicon-carbon battery technology

Honor E1: Empowering battery performance and power management

But are silicon-carbon batteries safe?