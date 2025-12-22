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The exotic Galaxy Z TriFold already sells out, will its price skyrocket to $21,190?

Foldables are expensive – and that's OK, but trifoldables are something else.

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Samsung Huawei Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy foldable on a desk.
Remember the Galaxy Z TriFold? Samsung's super fancy bijou of a phone (that folds not just once, but twice) is getting quite the love, as it turns out.

Quite the popular fella


The premium Galaxy Z TriFold is apparently being sold out in the UAE, where the phone made its debut outside its homeland (South Korea). What's more, the record was set in just a single day – which kind of makes me doubt if there were that many units available for purchase in the UAE in the first place.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z TriFold is sold for 11,999 AED, which is about $3,270 (when directly converted), and the record is impressive. Currently, this fancy handset is "out of stock", but I'm sure it'll be available soon, as Samsung will try to sell as many units as possible.

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Despite this, the Galaxy Z TriFold will remain a niche product, a bijou to drool on. So far, there are about 3,000 units sold in Korea; the total production is not expected to surpass 30,000 units. Personally, I'll be extremely surprised if Samsung decides to release another trifoldable in 2026: as we've discussed before, this gadget has some catching up to do. But that would probably happen in 2027.

It's interesting to see how scalpers would treat the Galaxy Z TriFold as well. Remember what happened to the world's first trifoldable, the Huawei Mate XT?

What would you do with a trifold, if you got one for free?
I'd watch videos on that huge screen.
28.26%
I'd use it for multitasking.
52.17%
I'd probably edit some photos and videos on it.
0%
I'd brag about it and only use its outer screen.
2.17%
I'd resell it right away, I don't need trifoldables.
17.39%
46 Votes

Going from $2,800 to $10,000… and then up to $21,190



More than a year ago, Huawei's Mate XT became a sensation in China. Originally priced around $2,800, it sold for as much as $10,000 on the gray market back in September 2024 due to overwhelming demand and limited supply.

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Scalpers drove prices up by 200-300%. At Huawei stores in major cities, eager fans who failed to secure pre-orders were turned away, expressing frustration at unclear communication.

A couple of days later, things quickly went out of hand and the Mate XT's price skyrocketed to $21,190 due to shortages and reseller markups.

Even with the UAE sellout and limited production, a Mate XT-style price surge on the secondary market is unlikely this time. Being the second trifoldable, the Galaxy Z TriFold may attract scalpers, but it's not the world's first, so the frenzy should be more muted.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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