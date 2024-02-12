Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

That’s cold: After 48 hours at -7 Fahrenheit, this phone retained some battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra did not

Samsung honor
That's cold: After 48 hours at -7 Fahrenheit, this phone retained some battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra did not
Honor’s Magic 6 Pro is set to have its international debut on February 25 at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) and, here’s another impressive battery show-off.

Recently, Honor’s flagship was sent to Near Space in a show-off 3-hour flight – after making it to over 16,000 ft in the air (at such heights, temperatures are a bit chilly and, as you know, cold is the battery’s enemy.), it was parachuted back to Earth with 86% battery.

Now, the Magic 6 Pro is battling this year’s champion from Samsung – the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The popular Unbox Therapy YouTube channel decided to throw the Honor Magic 6 Pro against the Galaxy S24 Ultra in an extremely cold test for battery survivability (via Android Central).

The test was conducted by putting both flagships in a freezer at -7 degrees Fahrenheit (-22 degrees Celsius). Both devices were at 59% charge before being placed in the freezer.

The first checkup was done after twenty hours. The Galaxy S24 Ultra was down to 34%, while the Magic 6 Pro was ahead by being at 40% battery levels. When 48 hours passed, the S24 Ultra ran completely out of battery, but the Magic 6 Pro still had 33% left.

This isn’t over, though: after five days in the freezer, the Magic 6 Pro was still running at over 10% battery. Very impressive, if not amazing.

Video Thumbnail


The host explained that Honor's Magic 6 Pro battery is inspired by electric vehicles’ batteries. Honor implemented a customized low-temperature algorithm via the phone's E1 power management chip, which optimizes battery performance in extreme environments.

Honor launched the Magic 6 Pro in China in mid-January with a 6.8-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC backed by a 5,600mAh battery.

The flagship is not at all only about a great-performing battery: it has an impressive camera, as well – it’s optimized to shoot fast-moving action like fencing.

