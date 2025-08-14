$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iOS 26 will make your old iPhone feel faster with this nifty trick

Apple is again proving as a master of making old devices feel like new with just a software update.

By
0comments
iOS Apple Software updates
Apple is betting on the major Liquid Glass design with iOS 26, but that might be only one of the very noticeable changes to the new software. With the latest iOS 26 beta 6, which was released earlier this week, the company made a significant change to some animations that are likely to make users of older iPhone models very happy.

For the first time in years, Apple changed the Springboard’s app launch animations and made them faster. The time difference is only about 150 milliseconds, according to 9to5Mac, which isn’t so significant, but that’s not the main change to the animations.

On iOS 26 beta 6, apps launch faster and with a wrap effect, which is similar to the way windows minimize to the dock on macOS. Part of the change is that apps leap out of their icons much faster than before, which adds to the feeling of speed. Unlike iOS 18, where the animation is more gradual, on iOS 26, apps expand to 90% of the screen in the time it takes the older software to fill about half the display.

 
    
iOS 26 DB5 (Old)iOS 26 DB6 (New)

That’s just a cosmetic change, but it makes the iOS 26 beta 6 feel faster than before, and it’ll most likely make older iPhones feel snappier as well. That’s quite important because iOS 26 will be pre-installed on the iPhone 17, but it’ll also be available as a software update for devices as old as the iPhone 11, which was released in 2019.

Providing a feeling of faster software is a smart move for Apple. The Liquid Glass redesign is already a controversial topic, so it’s likely that many negative opinions will emerge once it reaches more iPhone users. If Apple makes people feel like their phones got faster, they’ll be happier, even if they’re not delighted by the new design.

Do you plan to buy a new iPhone this year?

Vote View Result


Just like many other things Apple does, that’s not exactly unique. Most Android launchers out there already have faster animations, which look especially good on high refresh rate displays.

As an owner of an older iPhone, I am quite excited about Apple’s approach with iOS 26. That won’t be the first time my device feels faster after a major OS update, and I’ve always been happy about it. Even if it’s just a trick, I’ll happily enjoy the perception and may even postpone buying a new phone a little longer.

