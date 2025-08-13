Personally, I think the iPhone 17 Pro looks great, and it’ll actually be an iPhone that “we think you’re going to love”
*Image credit — Fpt.
The redesign for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro has pretty much been set in stone, as numerous leaks and images have surfaced over the past few months. However, the reception across online circles has been quite mixed, with some people having said some very unkind words about Apple’s new flagship phone.
But, the negative reviews online for a phone that isn’t even out yet are, in my eyes, a bit unwarranted. Apple is entering an era of actual innovation, as the foldable iPhone, the iPhone 18, and the iPhone 20 Pro all promise excellent new changes.
You see, the thing is, the new iPhone 17 Pro isn’t different just for the sake of being so, it has actual advantages that come with its redesign. For starters, the iPhone 17 Pro has better antenna placement, as Apple is moving that to wrap around the bigger rear camera island. This means better coverage as the antenna will be less likely to be covered by your hands or a phone case.
The larger rear island also means that the lenses, the flash, and the sensor can be spaced apart better. While it’s not necessarily confirmed, some people allege that this will lead to better photography and video quality, especially if the flash is being used. They’ve argued that the flash won’t interfere with the cameras as much, and Apple can allow more light in as a result.
Lastly, and most importantly for me, the iPhone 17 Pro is getting thicker instead of being slimmed down even further. This is because Samsung and Apple are diverging in how they approach their flagships moving forward.
While the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will become even thinner — and retain the 5,000 mAh battery — the iPhone 17 Pro will opt for a larger battery than its predecessor instead. Coupled with the new AI-powered battery management found in iOS 26, Apple may actually deliver a phone that outlasts it competition handily this year, literally speaking.
Now, here’s the really contentious part, I genuinely think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks pretty great. As more and more details have come out, and its renders have improved, it’s begun to look a lot better than it did a few months back. I also think that it’ll look even better in person than it does in the images.
And, before you point it out yet again, yes: I’m aware that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra had a similar design all the way back in 2021. The iPhone 17 Pro is in no way a phone with a unique design that has never been seen before, but it still looks like it definitely belongs in 2025.
Apple is also trying new things to spice up the redesign. My favorite piece of news in recent days has been about a Liquid Glass color option for the iPhone 17 Pro. Apparently, that color option will make the Pro models reflect in various ways under different lighting conditions, and that just sounds brilliant.
And, of course, we can’t forget the hardware improvements being made this year. I’ve mentioned the larger battery, but what I haven’t talked about yet is the increased RAM and improved displays. All iPhone 17 models will have 120 Hz LTPO screens (ProMotion, as Apple calls it), and almost all of them will have 12 GB of RAM. In fact, if the supply chain cooperates, then all of them will have more RAM.
The new design brings actual benefits
iPhone 17 Pro will shake things up. | Image credit — Majin Bu
I think the iPhone 17 Pro looks great
Come on, it’s not as bad as everyone’s making it out to be! | Image credit — Setsuna Digital
Now, here’s the really contentious part, I genuinely think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks pretty great. As more and more details have come out, and its renders have improved, it’s begun to look a lot better than it did a few months back. I also think that it’ll look even better in person than it does in the images.
The iPhone has had the same look for so long, it was time for change. In my opinion, and feel free to disagree, the new iPhone 17 Pro looks like a very modern phone. I can easily see this becoming a fan favorite down the line. Also, it’s not like it’s losing its identity: the iconic triple-camera setup remains atop the larger rear island.
And, before you point it out yet again, yes: I’m aware that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra had a similar design all the way back in 2021. The iPhone 17 Pro is in no way a phone with a unique design that has never been seen before, but it still looks like it definitely belongs in 2025.
Apple is also trying new things to spice up the redesign. My favorite piece of news in recent days has been about a Liquid Glass color option for the iPhone 17 Pro. Apparently, that color option will make the Pro models reflect in various ways under different lighting conditions, and that just sounds brilliant.
And, of course, we can’t forget the hardware improvements being made this year. I’ve mentioned the larger battery, but what I haven’t talked about yet is the increased RAM and improved displays. All iPhone 17 models will have 120 Hz LTPO screens (ProMotion, as Apple calls it), and almost all of them will have 12 GB of RAM. In fact, if the supply chain cooperates, then all of them will have more RAM.
So, if CEO Tim Cook takes the stage this year and says that Apple has an iPhone that he’s sure we’re going to love, I’ll feel more inclined to believe him than I have in years.
