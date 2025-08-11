$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iPhone 17 Pro now rumored to have a cleaner design with improved connectivity

Apple is expected to relocate the iPhone 17 Pro's antennas to around the giant camera module.

Apple will apparently take advantage of the larger iPhone 17 Pro camera island to improve connectivity and the overall aesthetics.

Majin Bu, who has been the source of many iPhone leaks, claims that the iPhone 17 Pro will borrow a structural design cue from the Apple Watch Ultra. On the wearable, antennas are integrated strategically to optimize reception and signal stability.

At the moment, the iPhone's antennas are placed on the frame. These antenna lines are quite visible and, quite frankly, not a great look.

And, even if you don't mind the placement of the antennas, they can interfere with 5G and Wi-Fi 7 signals, as their position makes them susceptible to being covered by a user's hands. Additionally, most users slap cases on their devices, which can again lead to signal issues. Internal metal components can also interfere with the radiation pattern.

Have you ever faced connectivity issues on your iPhone?

Vote View Result


That's perhaps why Apple has decided to relocate the antennas around the camera module, which is going to be bigger than the one on the iPhone 16 Pro, and will thus have more space for antennas.

The repositioning should lead to better signal reception, particularly in dense areas. We can also look forward to lower latency, which should speed up streaming and data transfers.

It will also make for a cleaner side frame design with fewer breaks. The freed-up space might be utilized for other components, such as the thermal system.

Though Majin Bu has a respectable track record, they don't always get things right, so this rumor is best taken with a pinch of salt.

The iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be a pretty decent upgrade. In addition to a new rear design, the new device is also likely to feature an improved camera system and a faster chipset.

The changes will come at a cost, though, with multiple rumors indicating that the new handsets will be pricier than the current generation.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
