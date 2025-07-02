Honor Magic V5 is official: it's the world's thinnest foldable (again), but only in this special color
Part bijou, part beast, this premium piece of tech will make your heart beat faster.
The Honor Magic V5 is here – that's the successor to the incredibly cool and potent Magic V3 (yes, in China, the number four is often avoided at all costs due to cultural concerns) – and we once again have a champion at our disposal.
That's the thinnest foldable on planet Earth, its creators say, but only if you get it in a special white color that slims down its profile. Other colors add to its profile, thus depriving the Honor Magic V5 of its "thinnest foldable" crown – in other words, the spell is broken if you get in black.
Pretty fascinating, right?
Tech enthusiasts left and right are busy obsessing with the upcoming foldable fiesta from Samsung on July 9, but that's a week away. Today, we have another foldable bijou to marvel at – and it could be very well the case that many won't bother to watch (or attend) the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. Yes, the Magic V5 looks that promising. Of course, we'll be doing our in-depth, in-house research and tell you all about this device, but until then, let's check out what this premium gadget is all about.
That's not just Honor's latest ultra-thin foldable – that's a flagship if I ever saw one. I haven't laid a finger on it yet, but it looks like the V5 will compete in the high-end foldable smartphone segment easily.
The white color option seems like a pretty special finish – thanks to it, the phone slims down to an 8.8mm-thin body (folded) and weighs as little as 217 grams. Other color options are listed to render the phone to over 9mm (when folded).
This year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 by Samsung will also be super thin (judging from rumors), but thickness doesn't tell the whole story. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might have shockingly low ~4,400mAh (or less) battery inside. Meanwhile, the V5 is miles ahead.
One of the standout features of Magic V5 is its 6,100mAh Qinghai Lake Blade battery. This battery uses advanced silicon-carbon composite materials with more than 25% silicon content, allowing for a higher energy density without compromising the device's thinness. This means users can expect full-day performance, even with the larger screen unfolded.
On the display front, both the inner and outer screens support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-high-frequency 4320Hz PWM dimming, which significantly reduces screen flicker and eye strain. The display also supports a wide DCI-P3 color gamut for vibrant visuals.
In terms of software intelligence, the Magic V5 is equipped with several AI-powered features. These include an AI motion sickness reduction mode, which combines display adjustments and motion effects to alleviate discomfort for sensitive users. It also features Honor's YOYO assistant, which boasts enhanced memory, logic processing, and cross-device capabilities – helping users with tasks such as multitasking, file sharing, and even coordinating services across different platforms.
The hardware includes Honor's proprietary AI Dujiangyan power management system. It uses a dedicated chipset voltage regulation chip and a self-developed E2 energy efficiency chip, enabling extended performance even under heavy use.
Durability is also a major focus. The phone incorporates Honor's Luban shock-absorbing structure with precision manufacturing, steel hinges for high-frequency folding, and IP58/IP59 protection against dust and water. These make the Magic V5 not just stylish, but durable – and personally, I like "durable" very much, when it comes to foldables.
And only, of course, if we leave the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design out of the equation. This tri-fold is 3.6mm when unfolded.
Well ahead of Samsung, in both meanings of the word
The magical white color variant. | Image by Honor
Keep in mind that the China-exclusive Magic V5 model was unveiled today. The global variant will be announced at a point in the near future and we'll let you know once it happens.
- Battery: 6,100mAh Qinghai Lake Blade battery with over 25% silicon content
- Body: 8.8mm thin when folded (depending on color), 217–222g in weight (depending on color)
- Display: Dual screens with 120Hz refresh rate and 4320Hz PWM dimming
- AI Features: YOYO intelligent assistant, motion sickness relief tech, and AI power management
- Build: Shield steel hinge, IP58/IP59 water and dust resistance, self-healing composite materials
8.8mm is great, and it's just 0.1mm thinner than the Oppo Find N5, a.k.a. "The foldable king" which arrived some months ago at 8.9mm in its folded state.
That battery, though… (but wait, there's more!)
Image by Honor
Image by Honor
So, the world is once again toying with the world's thinnest foldable. Only if it's in white, that is.
Yes, the foldable tech world is amazing.
