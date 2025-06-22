Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feel right at home alongside the Honor Magic V5.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Honor Galaxy Z Series
Honor Magic V3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Honor is skipping the Magic V4, and is instead jumping straight to the Magic V5 foldable. The company has now exclusively revealed the phone’s thickness to Apple insider Mark Gurman for his newsletter Power On.

Honor Magic V5 to be the slimmest foldable ever


Honor is looking to usurp the Oppo Find N5 — which measures at 8.9 mm when folded — as the world’s slimmest foldable. The company has revealed that the Magic V5 will be 8.8 mm when folded, making it the slimmest closed foldable to date.

Despite this, the Honor Magic V5 will also apparently come with a 6,100 mAh battery. That, to me, makes it the obvious choice for those who value both slimness and battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to ship with the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7




While the Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient, Honor managed to beat it by an almost negligible amount. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to measure at 8.9 mm when folded, so the Honor Magic V5 will beat it by just 0.1 mm.

Is a difference of 0.1 mm something you'd care about?

Vote View Result


Honor is also launching the Magic V5 next month, around the same time Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. We may even get to finally see a budget foldable by Samsung, as it’s very likely that next month will also see the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung has caught up this year


While it can be argued that the battery capacity on the Fold 7 is laughable, I do think that Samsung has finally caught up in the foldable market. The Fold 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is the same powerful processor that is found across the entire Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung has also made the crease less noticeable, and will likely provide seven years of software support. For those users who swear by One UI and care about long-term support, the Fold 7 is a no-brainer.

From what I can see, the Fold 7 will truly feel at home amongst its rivals in 2025, and will not look like a clunky, outdated phone.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 5

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]

Latest News

Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
Nothing Phone (1) may no longer qualify for Android 16, but the latest update is the next best thing
Nothing Phone (1) may no longer qualify for Android 16, but the latest update is the next best thing
There is a very good reason why you should hold off buying the iPhone 17 Air for a couple of years
There is a very good reason why you should hold off buying the iPhone 17 Air for a couple of years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless