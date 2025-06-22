Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feel right at home alongside the Honor Magic V5.
Honor is skipping the Magic V4, and is instead jumping straight to the Magic V5 foldable. The company has now exclusively revealed the phone’s thickness to Apple insider Mark Gurman for his newsletter Power On.
Honor is looking to usurp the Oppo Find N5 — which measures at 8.9 mm when folded — as the world’s slimmest foldable. The company has revealed that the Magic V5 will be 8.8 mm when folded, making it the slimmest closed foldable to date.
Despite this, the Honor Magic V5 will also apparently come with a 6,100 mAh battery. That, to me, makes it the obvious choice for those who value both slimness and battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to ship with the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
While the Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient, Honor managed to beat it by an almost negligible amount. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to measure at 8.9 mm when folded, so the Honor Magic V5 will beat it by just 0.1 mm.
Honor is also launching the Magic V5 next month, around the same time Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. We may even get to finally see a budget foldable by Samsung, as it’s very likely that next month will also see the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
While it can be argued that the battery capacity on the Fold 7 is laughable, I do think that Samsung has finally caught up in the foldable market. The Fold 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is the same powerful processor that is found across the entire Samsung Galaxy S25 series.
Samsung has also made the crease less noticeable, and will likely provide seven years of software support. For those users who swear by One UI and care about long-term support, the Fold 7 is a no-brainer.
Honor Magic V5 to be the slimmest foldable ever
Barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
The Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient. | Image credit — The Sinza
Samsung has caught up this year
From what I can see, the Fold 7 will truly feel at home amongst its rivals in 2025, and will not look like a clunky, outdated phone.
