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Leaked foldable iPhone weight and thickness make it clear that Samsung has already won

The foldable iPhone has already lost to Samsung.

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Samsung Apple Display Galaxy Z Series iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 models side by side
The foldable iPhone is nearing mass production, and prototypes are already being assembled so that Apple can begin testing its product for any problems. This means that leaked information is bound to make it across our desks soon, and some of it already has: the weight and thickness of the foldable iPhone.

Spoiler alert, it’s disappointing compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Foldable iPhone thickness and weight


According to a fresh new leak (translated source), the foldable iPhone will have a thickness of around 9.5 to 10 mm when folded. In addition, Apple’s long-awaited foldable flagship will weigh in at 255 grams.

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That…isn’t promising. And, coupled with the recent leaked foldable iPhone specs, it’s safe to say that this phone won’t be for everyone.

Does the foldable iPhone sound disappointing?
Yes, it's very outdated
50.76%
Not at all, seems okay to me
19.73%
Yes, but it will still sell like hot cakes
29.51%
593 Votes


Already losing to Samsung?




Comparing the newly-leaked weight and thickness numbers to this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 paints a very clear picture: Samsung has already won.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is only 8.9 mm thick and weighs only 215 grams. Meanwhile, next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 — which the foldable iPhone will have to compete with directly — will be even better than the Fold 7.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which has almost the same thickness and weight as the foldable iPhone, will probably get left behind next year by its own successor as well. And if all this wasn’t enough, it seems like Apple might have to make do with a foldable iPhone that has a visible crease after all.

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When it comes to comparing the aesthetics of a foldable phone, many people will likely place the foldable iPhone very low on their list. But does it matter?

Apple will probably make bank


Here’s the thing, Apple fans have waited so long for a foldable iPhone that they will probably buy it en masse, no matter its shortcomings. Despite the rumored $2,400 price, I expect Apple to make bank next year with this phone.

And, truthfully speaking, most average consumers likely won’t even care about the specs of this phone. To me, it looks very awkward, and after this leak, I know that the Fold 7 is much better bang for your buck.

But that doesn’t mean that the average iPhone user will care about a millimeter’s difference, or 40 extra grams compared to the competition. As one commenter under the source post said, Apple has always lost when it comes to specifications, but never when it comes to sales.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

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