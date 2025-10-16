Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Honor Magic8 series launched: boasts excellent performance, amazing batteries, and something truly special

The Honor Magic8 phones have just hit shelves in China, bringing excellent performance and a robust new take on AI to your hands.

Honor
Honor Magic8 in Sky Cyan
The Honor Magic8 series has launched in China, with an international release soon to follow suit. Both the Honor Magic8 and the Honor Magic8 Pro are super powerful phones, but their real draw comes from a unique approach to today’s most popular feature: Artificial Intelligence.

Honor Magic8 packs serious hardware


Under the hood, both phones are packing spectacular hardware. The Honor Magic8 and the Honor Magic8 Pro are powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While the standard model features a 6.58 inch OLED LTPO display, the Pro takes that up to 6.71 inches, and both phones can go up to 120 Hz.

The Honor Magic8 has a 50 megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64 megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Magic8 Pro has a 50 megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200 megapixel telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom.

What sets the Honor Magic8 series apart




But what sets both phones apart? That’ll have to be the batteries, and the new approach to AI.

The Honor Magic8 has a battery capacity of 7,000 mAh, and supports 90W of wired and 80W of wireless charging. Honor Magic8 Pro, on the other hand, has a battery capacity of 7,200 mAh, with support for 120W of wired and 80W of wireless charging. Seeing as Honor has been putting out phones with large silicon batteries for recently, this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Both phones are available in the following colors:

  • Black
  • Sky Cyan
  • Sunrise Gold
  • Glacier White

Honor has dubbed the phones its “AI-flagship” smartphones. The company boasts that its phones will keep learning, growing, and adapting by themselves. There is also a new Yoyo Agent, which is apparently capable of automating over 3,000 scenarios. An example that Honor gave involved asking the AI to comb through the user’s screenshots, and deleting the blurry ones.

To top it all off, there is now an AI button. While this button can be customized according to your preferences, the default use is to open the Yoyo Agent, which is able to instantly see whatever is on your screen and in front of you in the real world.

Honor is also making a robot phone




The company is also working on a robot phone. Honor claims that this is the next step after simple AI-powered smartphones. This phone will grow to understand its user, and perhaps even become an “emotional companion”.

Though details are scarce, the promotional material makes it seem like the phone will be like something straight out of a Pixar film. It will always be accompanying you in everything you do, literally getting to know you better. Honor says that more details about this robot phone will be made public next year.

Are you interested in this robot phone?

Vote View Result


The Honor Magic8 starts at around $630, and the Honor Magic8 Pro starts at around $800. Honor says that a global launch is imminent for both phones.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
