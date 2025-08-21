Honor Magic V Flip 2 is official with the largest battery on a flip phone, but also with a 2023 chipset
Photographers, rejoice: there isn't a single camera on the new clamshell that's under 50 MP.
The Honor Magic V Flip 2 is officially here and that's the first clamshell with a 5,500 mAh battery capacity cell – larger than any other flip phone currently on the market.
The sleek Magic V Flip 2 is now launched in China, so we'll have to wait and see if the company will release it for global markets. I really hope so, since this phone doesn't excel just in terms of sheer battery capacity, but also promises a great photography experience and much more.
In a nutshell:
It's an amalgamation of AI-backed photography, a cool and elegant (if not outright beautiful) foldable design, and enhanced durability.
There isn't a single camera on the phone – from a total of three – that is under 50 MP. Let's see how this compares with the Galaxy Z Flip 7's camera setup:
Even pricier, bigger book style flagships like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 ($1,999) and the just-announced Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold ($1,799) come with 10–12 MP camera sensors. Honor puts them to shame.
As you can see from the table above, the Magic V Flip 2 includes a 200 MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and dual OIS + EIS stabilization, along with a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle macro lens and a 50 MP portrait selfie camera.
Sadly, there isn't a dedicated telephoto snapper, but users can take advantage of various shooting modes and film-style filters. The Magic V Flip2 also features AI-based enhancements, including AI Super Zoom up to 30x, and editing tools such as AI Passers-by Eraser, Open Eyes, AI Cutout, AI Upscale, and AI Reflection Remover. Solid stuff if you're into such things.
The new flip phone emphasizes a fashion-oriented design. There's a limited edition created in collaboration with legendary designer Jimmy Choo. This limited edition is available in a deep blue color inspired by crystals, while the standard series comes in purple, white, and grey. Honor positions the device as both a smartphone and a luxury accessory, and no lies are detected.
Besides that, the Magic V Flip 2 introduces interactive cover screen features, including animated pets that respond to gestures and taps, and supports AI-powered tools such as Smart Reply, AI Interpreter, Magic Capsule, and AI Deepfake Detection.
Another big plus is the foldable's durability. Honor says a 50μm UTG coating has been used, aerospace-grade titanium alloy hinge, and near-flat inner screen. It has IP58 and IP59 ratings for water and dust resistance.
The "50μm" (micrometer) thickness indicates the glass layer is 0.05 millimeters thick. This is extremely thin, which is necessary for foldable screens because thicker glass would be too rigid to fold properly. For comparison, early foldables often used 30–40μm UTG layers, so 50μm is slightly thicker, potentially adding extra durability and structural strength without compromising flexibility.
The device runs on MagicOS 9.0.1 (based on Android 15) and allows seamless file transfer with iOS devices. Did you hear that, iPhone users?
The Honor Magic V Flip 2 will be available in China starting August 28. Pricing details are not disclosed at the moment, but we'll update this article the moment the official price becomes available.
But there's one little thing you should know: the Magic V Flip 2 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as rumors predicted earlier. I happen to regard the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as a great chip, but the fact is that it comes from 2023. So, those of you who want the latest and greatest, should look in the direction of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – for example, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) has it.
Back to the Magic V Flip 2: apart from the chipset (again, the 8 Gen 3 won't be a dealbreaker for a great deal of people, as it is potent and powerful enough for 2025 and beyond) hiccup, the new flip looks pretty solid.
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Memory: 12 GB of RAM, 16 GB of RAM for the Limited Edition
- Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
- Dimensions: 167.1mm x 75.6mm x 6.9mm (unfolded), 86.2mm x 75.6mm x 15.5mm (folded)
- 5,500 mAh battery, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging (with Honor's original chargers), 7.5W reverse charging
- Inner display: 6.82 inches, OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2868 x 1232 pixels resolution, up to 5,000 nits (brightness tests done in lab, real life experience will surely be different; still – that's a bright screen)
- Outer display: 4 inches, OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 x 1092 pixels resolution, up to 3,600 nits
- Lots of eye comfort features and modes like 4320Hz PWM dimming (on the inner screen)
- Android 15-based OS, lots of AI functionalities like Circle to Search and AI Live Translation
Cameras: a big selling point
Image by Honor
Jimmy Choo is in the house!
Image by Honor
Durability, price and availability
Image by Honor
