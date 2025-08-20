Here are all the Gemini AI features coming to the Google Pixel lineup

It feels like every company is in a mad dash to put AI in everything, and Google is no exception. With all the new hardware unveiled today at the Made by Google event, Google is going all-in on their powerful, cloud-connected Gemini AI to do some pretty impressive stuff across their new Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds. Let's break down what's actually new and what it means for you.





Gemini on the New Pixel 10 Phones





The Pixel 10 series is where Google is really showing off. Think of these features as your phone trying to think one step ahead of you.





Magic Cue : This is the big one. Using the new Tensor G5 chip, your phone will try to guess what you need before you do. So, if you call an airline, it might automatically pull up your flight info. It’s designed to stop you from constantly jumping between apps to find things.

For a deeper dive on Magic Cue, click here

Gemini Live : You can now have a more natural, back-and-forth conversation with Gemini. You can even share your screen or point your camera at something and ask questions. Stuck trying to fix your bike? Show it to Gemini. It’s a neat feature that could actually be useful.

Camera Coach : If your photos always turn out a bit…off, this might be for you. The AI will look at your scene and suggest better angles or settings.

: If your photos always turn out a bit…off, this might be for you. The AI will look at your scene and suggest better angles or settings. Ask Photos : This lets you edit photos just by talking. Instead of messing with sliders, you can just say, "make the sky a bit brighter" or "get rid of that person in the background."

Google AI Pro Plan (Pixel 10 Pro only): If you splurge for the Pro model, Google throws in a year of their AI Pro plan. This basically gives you priority access to the most powerful version of Gemini and plugs it into apps like Gmail and Docs.

Gemini on the Pixel Watch 4





Your watch is getting smarter, too. Moving beyond just counting steps, its is now trying to be a genuine wellness partner.





Personal AI Health Coach : This is a new feature inside the Fitbit app that uses Gemini to build custom workout and sleep plans for you. It looks at your data and gives you personalized tips and insights.

: This is a new feature inside the Fitbit app that uses Gemini to build custom workout and sleep plans for you. It looks at your data and gives you personalized tips and insights. Direct On-Wrist Assistance : You can now do more with your voice directly from the watch, like firing off a quick text.

: You can now do more with your voice directly from the watch, like firing off a quick text. Raise to Talk : This will undoubtedly become my favorite little tweak. You can just raise your wrist and start talking to Gemini, no more needing to say "Hey Google" first. It’s a small thing, but it makes a big difference.





Gemini on the Pixel Buds





Even the earbuds are getting in on the action, with a focus on making conversations and commands smoother.





Pixel Buds Pro 2 : Enhanced Gemini Live: They’ve improved how well Gemini can hear you in a noisy place, so you can have a conversation without shouting over a crowd.

They’ve improved how well Gemini can hear you in a noisy place, so you can have a conversation without shouting over a crowd.

Gesture Controls: You’ll be able to answer calls or reply to texts just by nodding or shaking your head.



Pixel Buds 2A :

Hands-Free Gemini Support : The more affordable Buds are also getting basic hands-free access to Gemini for things like asking for directions or making a list.





With this release, Google is pushing for a more proactive AI that anticipates what you need and even creates things for you. It’s a bit of a gamble. If these features work seamlessly and actually make life easier, it will make this year's Pixel lineup stand out. But if they feel clunky or intrusive, it’ll all just be an interesting tech demo that nobody really uses. The real question is whether you want an assistant that helps you do things, or one that tries to do things for you.







