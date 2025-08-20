Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month
Google Pixel 10 launch event
Google Pixel 10 launch event
Tune in with us for the exciting reveal of Google's latest flagship series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the latest Pixel Watch 4 on Wed, Aug 20th

Google is betting big with Pixel 10's Magic Cue — the AI that promises to know your needs in real time

Google's new Magic Cue for Pixel 10 isn't just another assistant. It's designed to anticipate your moves, your habits, and even your next tap before you think of it.

The race to bring the best generative AI features is on, and now, with the newly announced Pixel 10 series, Google is also introducing Magic Cue, a personalized intelligence and assistant that should proactively know you. 

Pre-order Pixel 10 with a $100 gift card

The Pixel 10 is finally here! The latest model features the new Tensor G5 chip, paired with 12GB RAM, providing incredible AI features and a smooth performance. Pre-order yours with a $100 gift card at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

The Pixel 10 Pro is available with $200 gift card

Looking for pro-grade camera performance in a compact form factor? The Pixel 10 Pro is the one to choose. The just-announced device is already available for pre-order at Amazon with a $200 gift card.
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel 10 Pro XL with a $200 gift card

The Pixel 10 Pro XL brings improved performance, more AI tricks, and a fantastic camera setup. The handset also packs a superior 6.8-inch OLED display. You can pre-order it with a $200 gift card at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

The Pixel 10's Magic Cue is powered by Google's first fully in-house Tensor G5 chip and also Gemini Nano. The feature processes things in real time for its proactive suggestions. 

Magic Cue is made with the main aim of simplifying things that you do on your phone, so they will now take less effort across apps. Generally, when we do a lot of things in a lot of different apps, things can get messy and complicated. Magic Cue aims to bring order to that chaos and save you time and effort. 

Sometimes, we don't always remember where to find specific information across our phones, be it something that was mentioned in an email or some meeting in the calendar, or what have you. Magic Cue simplifies this process, giving you contextual suggestions based on the information on your Pixel. 

What's even better is that if it doesn't find the perfect suggestion for what you're doing, it won't annoyingly pop up or disturb you. 

Do you want an assistant that predicts your every need?

Vote View Result


Suggestions from Magic Cue will appear with a rainbow-like tracing around them. For example, when a friend asks you when you two planned lunch, it can reference your Gmail, get the reservation details, and suggest a reply in Messages. 



What's even cooler is that if you decide to call someone, like an airline or a restaurant, Magic Cue can pull information about your flight or reservation right into the call screen so you can easily reference it while on the call. Which, I can't deny, is simply fantastic and a feature I would definitely use. This suggestion is clickable, so with one tap, you can check more details if you need them. 

Google says that the focus at launch would be to offer precise suggestions and some of its features. Things that would be available at launch include adding events to your Calendar, settling a tab for a restaurant, or previewing the forecast for an upcoming trip in the Weather app. Over time, the Mountain View tech giant says it will roll out even more helpful suggestions. 

Recommended Stories
Meanwhile, you can control which sources of data the feature has access to, and you can also opt out if you wish to do so at any time. Of course, when you continue using your phone, Magic Cue will learn even more about you and offer you more suggestions and accuracy. 

I personally think that Magic Cue gets closer to what Apple intended with Siri (and so far, hasn't delivered). It sounds like a truly helpful AI experience, and I can't wait to see how accurate it would be and what suggestions it would give. 

