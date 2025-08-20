Google is betting big with Pixel 10's Magic Cue — the AI that promises to know your needs in real time
Google's new Magic Cue for Pixel 10 isn't just another assistant. It's designed to anticipate your moves, your habits, and even your next tap before you think of it.
The race to bring the best generative AI features is on, and now, with the newly announced Pixel 10 series, Google is also introducing Magic Cue, a personalized intelligence and assistant that should proactively know you.
The Pixel 10's Magic Cue is powered by Google's first fully in-house Tensor G5 chip and also Gemini Nano. The feature processes things in real time for its proactive suggestions.
Sometimes, we don't always remember where to find specific information across our phones, be it something that was mentioned in an email or some meeting in the calendar, or what have you. Magic Cue simplifies this process, giving you contextual suggestions based on the information on your Pixel.
Suggestions from Magic Cue will appear with a rainbow-like tracing around them. For example, when a friend asks you when you two planned lunch, it can reference your Gmail, get the reservation details, and suggest a reply in Messages.
What's even cooler is that if you decide to call someone, like an airline or a restaurant, Magic Cue can pull information about your flight or reservation right into the call screen so you can easily reference it while on the call. Which, I can't deny, is simply fantastic and a feature I would definitely use. This suggestion is clickable, so with one tap, you can check more details if you need them.
Google says that the focus at launch would be to offer precise suggestions and some of its features. Things that would be available at launch include adding events to your Calendar, settling a tab for a restaurant, or previewing the forecast for an upcoming trip in the Weather app. Over time, the Mountain View tech giant says it will roll out even more helpful suggestions.
Meanwhile, you can control which sources of data the feature has access to, and you can also opt out if you wish to do so at any time. Of course, when you continue using your phone, Magic Cue will learn even more about you and offer you more suggestions and accuracy.
Magic Cue is made with the main aim of simplifying things that you do on your phone, so they will now take less effort across apps. Generally, when we do a lot of things in a lot of different apps, things can get messy and complicated. Magic Cue aims to bring order to that chaos and save you time and effort.
What's even better is that if it doesn't find the perfect suggestion for what you're doing, it won't annoyingly pop up or disturb you.
Pixel 10 Pro. | Image Credit - Google
I personally think that Magic Cue gets closer to what Apple intended with Siri (and so far, hasn't delivered). It sounds like a truly helpful AI experience, and I can't wait to see how accurate it would be and what suggestions it would give.
