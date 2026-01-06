Motorola goes all-in on AI: meet Qira and the wild Project Maxwell wearable

Why this matters for the ecosystem

Project Maxwell. | Images credit — Motorola

I have to admit, seeing Project Maxwell officialized so soon after we covered the leaks is pretty exciting. It looks exactly like the "AI Pin" style device we suspected, but framing it as a companion to the phone—rather than a replacement—is a incredibly smart move by Motorola.Qira, on the other hand, is the practical update we actually needed. If it truly works as described, letting me start a task on my phone and finish on my PC without missing a beat, it could be a game changer for productivity. I am definitely curious to see if the "ambient" nature feels helpful or intrusive, but for now, the promise of a unified ecosystem has my attention.As for availability, Qira will start rolling out on select Lenovo devices in Q1 2026, coming to supported Motorola smartphones shortly after. Since Project Maxwell is still a proof of concept, we don't have a price or release date just yet, but it gives us a clear look at where Motorola is heading.