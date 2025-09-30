Google tests the return of a once very popular shortcut for the Pixel Launcher
Google could be conducting an a/b test to determine whether it will bring back a Pixel Launcher app search shortcut.
Based on comments made by Reddit contributors, it appears that Google is bringing back a useful feature to the Pixel Launcher. When using the search bar at the top of the launcher to type in the name of an app you're looking to open, the result you see at the top is the icon of the app if it is installed on your phone. Tap that icon and the app opens. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the bottom right corner instead, and a web search is conducted for the app you searched for. The latter is not the result you want.
A limited number of Pixel users on Reddit have discovered the return of a popular shortcut. With this feature, when you type the name of an app into the Pixel Launcher's search bar, the name of the app is highlighted and the word "open" appears next to the name of the app. The button at the bottom right of the screen no longer is a magnifying glass and is an arrow/enter button. Tapping on that will open the app instead of conducting a search for it.
At left, the old look for the Pixel Launcher app search. The new look is at right. | Image credit- Android Authority
Yes, this really might not seem like a big deal to many, but it does save you from having to move your finger off the screen from the bottom right to tap an icon near the top of the display in order to open the app. With the shortcut, you simply slide your finger from the keyboard to the right where the arrow should be. Granted, this won't add years to your life, although it might help your swiping finger feel better.
This process is actually how the Pixel Launcher worked before Android 13 QPR1 and after removing it, Google considered bringing it back in 2023 but after testing it, the shortcut was shelved once more-until now.
I can tell you that this is a very limited test being run by Google at the moment. The feature does not appear on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest version of the Android 16 QPR2 Beta release. Most Pixel users I've been in touch with have yet to see this Pixel Launcher shortcut appear on their phone.
