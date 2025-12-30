Google co-founder reveals when he discovered he wasn't the next Steve Jobs

The original Google Glass was way overpriced, and users were considered stalkers





Google started developing Google Glass Basecamps where those purchasing Google Glass could get fitted. But several issues prevented Google Glass from becoming the next iPhone. Pricing was one of those issues as Google priced the Explorer pair for $1,500 at a time when the global average for a smartphone was $300 to $350. Then there was the "Glasshole effect." People wearing Google Glass were considered creepy stalkers who could take photos of people without them knowing it. Some bars even banned Glass wearers from entering



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Next year, Google plans on releasing audio-only glasses that will use Gemini as an AI assistant. Recently, Google explained its plans to capture a segment of the mobile market that I expect to see growing rapidly as capabilities expand. As Google explained, the audio-only specs "which use built-in speakers, microphones and cameras to let you chat naturally with Gemini, take photos and get help."





As for the AI display glasses those will add an in-lens display that privately shows you helpful information, right when you need it. That information could include turn-by-turn navigation or language translations. The audio-only glasses are expected to be released next year; the AI display glasses seem to be more in line with the original expectations of Google Glass.

Google co-founder Brin felt that he was the next Steve Jobs





Google co-founder Sergey Brin took some time to discuss what happened with Google Glass and why the device never reached its potential. Brin admitted that at the time that Google Glass was publicly unveiled, he felt like the next Steve Jobs . And while some saw Google Glass as the next logical step after smartphones, this never happened.



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Will smart glasses ever replace smartphones? AR Glasses have a good chance to replace phones. 20% No way. 38.18% It's too early to say. 41.82% Vote 55 Votes





Brin spoke with Inc. and had some advice for would-be entrepreneurs. "When you have your cool, new wearable device idea, really fully bake it before you have a cool stunt involving skydiving and airships," Brin said. "That's one tip I would give you. I think I tried to commercialize it too quickly, before, you know, we could make it more, you know, as cost-effectively as we needed to and as polished as we needed to from a consumer standpoint and so forth," Sergey stated. "I sort of, you know, jumped the gun and I thought, 'Oh, I'm the next Steve Jobs , I can make this thing. Ta da.'"

The question about smart glasses that still needs to be answered







