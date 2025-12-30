Survey shows that the average American uses his smartphone in rather strange ways

40% of Americans look at their phones or make a call while on a date





Nature usually has us guys answering a phone call from nature when we first get up in the morning. However, we guys apparently have something more urgent to take care of upon awakening. Reviews.org says that 84% of Americans check their phone within the first 10 minutes after awakening. Despite what you think, nature can be put on hold!





Do you use your phone while sitting on the toilet? Yes. I can catch up on the news this way. 72.41% No. It's disgusting. 27.59% Vote 58 Votes





The following is rude, but 56% of Americans use their phone while eating dinner. Of course we do; how else are we going to share with others a description of what we just ate? 68% say that they use the phone while on the toilet. Even more disturbing, 40% use or look at their phone while on a date. I guess most people are already looking for their next date. Three out of four feel uneasy when they leave their phone at home. Did you leave it enough food to eat and water to drink?

29% of Americans use their phones while driving





87% use their phones while watching television, and 29% use their phones while driving. There is absolutely nothing funny about that. 72% use their phone while working which actually does make sense. Here's a surprise; only 50% sleep with their phones at night. I assume the other 50% are cheating on their smartphone. How about this stat: 4 in 10 start feeling anxious or panicky as soon as their battery percentage falls under 20%.



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46% of those surveyed admitted being addicted to their smartphone and can't get that monkey off their back. Millennials, those now age 29 to 44, are the most likely, at 47%, to check their notifications. Those belonging to Gen Z (13 to 28 years old) lead the way by spending an average of four hours and six minutes on their phone daily. Boomers (61 to 79) spend an average of two hours and eight minutes on their phone every day. And here's an amazing stat to consider. 53% of Americans have never gone longer than 24 hours without their phones.



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83% of Americans say that they are on a plan that gives them unlimited data, yet 27% report using up all their data each month. This would seem to indicate that Americans do not fully understand what their mobile plans entitle them to.

61% of Americans will text someone in the same room they are in





In case you were wondering, Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults (ages 18 and older) via Pollfish during Q4 2025. Results were weighted by age, gender, and census region (+/- 4% margin of error at 95% confidence).





The latest data collected by Reviews,org shows that smartphone users are checking out their phones a little less as we move into the new year. The number of daily pickups has dropped 9.3% from 205 to 186 over the last year. At the same time, those admitting to a cellphone addiction has risen 2.6% from 43% to 46%. And here is an outright wacky one. The percentage of those surveyed who text someone in the same room they are in has risen seven basis points from 54% to 61%.





Some of the new numbers show an improving trend. The percentage of those checking their phones for notifications within five minutes of receiving one has dropped to 71% from 76%. The numbers are a mixed bag year to year as the number using their phones on the toilet, or while driving has been rising on an annual basis. Declines were reported in the number of people who have gone longer than 24 hours without their phones, and in the number of Americans who feel funny being out after leaving their phones at home.

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