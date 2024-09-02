Google Pixel Watch 3 to get Wear OS updates until 2027

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Google recently introduced its latest Pixel Watch 3 alongside the Pixel 9 series, and one fortunate buyer in Europe has already received their watch and even shared some unboxing photos. However, up until now, Google hadn't specified how long the Pixel Watch 3 would get software updates, but that has finally changed.

Google promises three years of Wear OS updates for Pixel Watch 3


Google has officially announced that the new Pixel Watch 3 will be getting Wear OS updates until October 2027. The news came through a support document, where Google laid out the timeline and details for these updates.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is set to receive updates for at least three years, starting from its release date on the Google Store in the US. These updates will cover security patches and bring feature drops, operating system updates, bug fixes, and other software enhancements.

In general, Pixel smartwatches are limited to three years of major Wear OS updates, and even with the arrival of the third-generation Pixel Watch 3, Google hasn’t changed its update policy. This means the new smartwatch falls behind competitors like the Galaxy Watch 7, which Samsung promises will receive updates for up to four years.


However, the document does specify that the Pixel Watch 3 will receive updates for "at least" three years, leaving the door open for Google to potentially extend support beyond that timeframe. So, I think there is a chance Google might surprise its users with a longer update window down the line.



The Google Pixel Watch 3 ships with Wear OS 5.0, built on Android 14, right out of the box. This new version should deliver a noticeable boost in both performance and durability, even though the battery inside isn’t much bigger than before. The Pixel Watch 3 is compatible with any Android phone running Android 10 or later.

Google's update strategy differs quite a bit depending on the device. Take the new Pixel 9 series, for example – these phones are set to receive OS and security updates for a solid seven years, keeping them up-to-date with the latest Android until 2031.

