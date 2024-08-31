Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Pixel Watch 3 arrives early for lucky Europe buyer who shares his unboxing photos (Gallery)

By
0comments
Google Wearables
An official image of both sizes for the Google Pixel Watch 3
While the official release date for the Pixel Watch 3 in the U.S. isn't until September 10th, some eager buyers in Europe are already sporting the new wearable on their wrists. This early arrival has given us an exciting glimpse into the Pixel Watch 3's packaging and what we can expect to find inside the box.

One lucky Redditor shared their unexpected early delivery with the online community. The watch's packaging aligns with the sleek, minimalist design of the new Pixel smartphones. A brown cardboard box houses a printed sleeve that showcases the watch itself and highlights some of its key features.

Inside, the box features two compartments that slide out, each containing different elements of the Pixel Watch 3. In the bottom compartment, you'll find the watch body nestled in protective paper, with the USB-C charging puck tucked discreetly underneath. The top compartment holds the watch bands, neatly organized in cardboard trays. Additionally, there's a cardboard sleeve containing all the necessary paperwork and instructions.



This same Redditor even shared a closer look at the case back of the Pixel Watch 3, showcasing the crown, sensors, button, and band attachment mechanism. It's a reminder of the attention to detail that Google has put into the design of its latest wearable.

Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): pre-order at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 3 is here! You can now pre-order the smaller-sized model with a 41mm case at Amazon. With its stylish design and multiple features, it's by far the most advanced Google wearable.
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): pre-order at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger screen and some additional features, consider pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 3. This one has a larger 45mm case and a 1.45-inch screen. Pre-order yours at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon


Early birds and patient pre-orders

For now, only a few lucky buyers in Europe have received their Pixel Watch 3s ahead of schedule. It's a reminder that even with the best-laid plans, sometimes surprises happen. For those who have pre-ordered and are eagerly awaiting their new Pixel Watch 3, it's a waiting game. But with these sneak peeks and the official release date just around the corner, the anticipation is building.

From what we can see in one of the images, this is what is included in the box:
  • Pixel Watch 3 body
  • USB-C charging cable
  • A small and a large wristband

While we'll have to wait for full reviews to get a comprehensive understanding of the Pixel Watch 3's capabilities, these early glimpses are promising. The packaging suggests a focus on simplicity and elegance, while the watch itself appears to be well-crafted and thoughtfully designed.

For those who haven't yet pre-ordered, the Pixel Watch 3 will be available for purchase in stores on September 10th. With its updated design, new features, and seamless integration with the Pixel ecosystem, it's shaping up to be a compelling option for anyone in the market for a smartwatch.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless