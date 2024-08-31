Pixel Watch 3 arrives early for lucky Europe buyer who shares his unboxing photos (Gallery)

Pixel Watch 3

This same Redditor even shared a closer look at the case back of the Pixel Watch 3, showcasing the crown, sensors, button, and band attachment mechanism. It's a reminder of the attention to detail that Google has put into the design of its latest wearable.





Early birds and patient pre-orders For now, only a few lucky buyers in Europe have received their Pixel Watch 3s ahead of schedule. It's a reminder that even with the best-laid plans, sometimes surprises happen. For those who have pre-ordered and are eagerly awaiting their new Pixel Watch 3, it's a waiting game. But with these sneak peeks and the official release date just around the corner, the anticipation is building.





From what we can see in one of the images, this is what is included in the box:

Pixel Watch 3 body

body USB-C charging cable

A small and a large wristband





While we'll have to wait for full reviews to get a comprehensive understanding of the Pixel Watch 3 's capabilities, these early glimpses are promising. The packaging suggests a focus on simplicity and elegance, while the watch itself appears to be well-crafted and thoughtfully designed.





For those who haven't yet pre-ordered, the Pixel Watch 3 will be available for purchase in stores on September 10th. With its updated design, new features, and seamless integration with the Pixel ecosystem, it's shaping up to be a compelling option for anyone in the market for a smartwatch.