Amazon keeps Google's Pixel Tablet alive and in the spotlight with $150 Black Friday discount
This Android 16-running tablet might soon go away, but right now, it's very hard to turn down.
Google may have prematurely given up on its first-ever Pixel-branded tablet (which looks doomed to also remain the last of its kind), but retailers like Amazon haven't completely turned their back on the 2023-released 11-incher yet, and neither should you.
Not at $150 off its $399 list price, which is a Black Friday 2025 discount you can score right now with no strings attached or special requirements of any sort. Technically, Black Friday is not until next week, but while many of Amazon's spectacular new holiday deals are scheduled to run for no less than eight days, I highly doubt you'll get anywhere close to that kind of time to buy the Pixel Tablet at its very special new price.
After all, this is a product on the verge of discontinuation, which explains why Amazon already has it in stock only in a 128GB storage variant and a single "Porcelain" colorway. I wouldn't be surprised if the e-commerce giant runs out of inventory by this Friday, so you should definitely hurry if you feel like you might be looking at the best Android tablet for you.
That's true if you care more about software updates than raw processing power, for instance, as the Pixel Tablet packs a totally unremarkable Google Tensor G2 chip while running Android 16 and being guaranteed to receive frequent and timely security patches for at least another three years or so.
This is not the world's greatest tablet, but at its Black Friday 2025 price, it's pretty good. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, the 7,020mAh battery with 15W charging support, and the quad speaker system are certainly not bad... for the Pixel Tablet's newly reduced price, while the metal-and-glass construction is pretty much unbeatable (also for the slate's price bracket).
In short, this is a tremendous value proposition... for hardcore Google fans and those of you who are hesitant of picking up a Lenovo mid-ranger or something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite for some reason. And no, I really don't think this record high $150 discount will be eclipsed by anyone by the time the Pixel Tablet kicks the bucket.
