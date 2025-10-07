Amazon's amazing Pixel 9a Prime day deal makes one of the best mid-range phones even better





You will need a Prime membership to save an unprecedented and possibly unbeatable $150 on Google's latest mid-range handset in your choice of two storage variants, but even if you're not already paying for Amazon's hugely popular subscription service, you're likely to find that a small sacrifice to make for such a super-compelling deal.

Google Pixel 9a $150 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required

Google Pixel 9a $150 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required









Pixel 9a A 256 gig model, meanwhile, can be had for 150 bucks below its $599 list price, which is still a tad expensive if you ask me. That's because bothvariants come with the same 8GB RAM count, as well as no notable differences in any other key areas.

But again, if you're a loyal Google fan who can't afford the Pixel 10 at its own killer October Prime Day discount, it's not like you have a lot of great options at your disposal right now. And if there's one thing our comprehensive Pixel 9a review proves, that's probably how close Big G's a-branded devices have gotten to their premium siblings over the last couple of years in terms of everything from screen quality to camera performance and overall power.









The Pixel 9a , mind you, promises the same industry-leading level of long-term software support as all other Google-made devices, and while its AI skills are... likely not everything they could be, I fully expect that to improve with future OS updates. Yes, this is a product that you or a loved one will use for years to come (if you so choose), and if you hurry, you're looking at paying less than ever before for it.







