Pixel 8 Pro users are experiencing grave Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues, and the temporary fix is insane





If your Wi-Fi doesn't work, you're far from alone





While it's generally hard to evaluate the scale of a bug when talking about a device that's more than two years old (especially one that probably never sold like hotcakes to begin with), the Pixel 8 Pro 's flaky Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are clearly a widespread plague that Google is unable to control... and unwilling to acknowledge.



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Pixel 8 Pro 's March 2026 update, refusing to go away for the last few weeks no matter how many reboots or factory resets were attempted. For many users quoted in a new Reddit (mega) thread , the problems started with the's March 2026 update, refusing to go away for the last few weeks no matter how many reboots or factory resets were attempted.







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But as pointed out by a number of other Redditors, some very similar cases were reported last year as well , and most of them were either never resolved or ended in the defective phones being replaced (under warranty or not).





Do you think Pixel phones are generally buggier than their rivals? Obviously. Not necessarily, but the bugs are nastier. Not necessarily, but the bugs take way too long to be fixed. Not at all. Vote 0 Votes





Basically, what most of those affected by these mysterious issues are complaining of is that their handsets' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity will suddenly and randomly stop working, which is obviously not acceptable behavior for something that used to cost $999 and up. With the Wi-Fi icon greyed out and no access point available, users are left having to rely exclusively on mobile data and looking for the most... creative temporary fixes and workarounds.

Ice, ice, baby





As crazy as it sounds, the one thing Redditor "danillll2017" has found to be effective against the Pixel 8 Pro 's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth failures are... ice baths. Well, not literally, but pretty close. Specifically, it appears that the connectivity can be restored by placing the phone (after you switch it off, of course) on an ice pack for "a few minutes."









That might make it seem like the root of the problem is overheating, but apparently, it's not, as the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth often fail once the 2023-released handset reaches "normal operating temperature." That's when the Pixel 8 Pro needs to be cooled down below what would be considered a "normal" temperature, but obviously, this is not something you should regularly do.

It's also clearly not anything remotely resembling a permanent fix, but just something you might want to keep up your sleeve for a desperate situation when you need to access a Wi-Fi connection for a few minutes.

So what is Google doing to actually resolve the problem?





In short, nothing. Worse yet, the search giant is allegedly not treating the situation as something worth fixing or discussing with its users. And because many Pixel 8 Pro units are out of warranty, there's little hope of a happy resolution for most of the phone's impacted owners.









Those still covered by an extended warranty, of course, can get (hopefully fully functional) replacement devices, while everyone else is understandably furious, trying everything (and so far failing) to attract Big G's attention, and swearing they will never touch another Pixel phone with a ten-foot pole.





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