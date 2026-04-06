Pixel 8 Pro users are experiencing grave Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues, and the temporary fix is insane
Google's best 2023 phone is giving a lot of users many reasons to be frustrated, and unfortunately, you can't do much about the latest Pixel 8 Pro issue.
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The Pixel 8 Pro is definitely not a bad phone... when it works. | Image by PhoneArena
Have you ever looked at a new Pixel phone and wondered why Google is still not among the world's top mobile device vendors? After all, the hardware is objectively great (and it's only getting better with each new generation), the prices are not that bad, and the long-term software support promises are virtually unrivaled in the Android space.
So why aren't more people buying a Pixel 10, 10 Pro, or 10a? Well, that might have a little something to do with the many bugs and issues reported by existing users of those handsets and older editions like the Pixel 8 Pro, some of which can make it impossible to enjoy the most basic features of a smartphone for months and months on end.
If your Wi-Fi doesn't work, you're far from alone
While it's generally hard to evaluate the scale of a bug when talking about a device that's more than two years old (especially one that probably never sold like hotcakes to begin with), the Pixel 8 Pro's flaky Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are clearly a widespread plague that Google is unable to control... and unwilling to acknowledge.
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For many users quoted in a new Reddit (mega) thread, the problems started with the Pixel 8 Pro's March 2026 update, refusing to go away for the last few weeks no matter how many reboots or factory resets were attempted.
This issue seemed to have happened with my wife's 8 Pro around Jan/Feb. She was able to reboot and get Wi-Fi or Bluetooth working each time for a while. Eventually it'd die again and have to reboot. Rinse and repeat. But eventually even that quit working. Thankfully she was still paying for Google Care and was able to get a new device. By the time it arrived, all Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality was dead.
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But as pointed out by a number of other Redditors, some very similar cases were reported last year as well, and most of them were either never resolved or ended in the defective phones being replaced (under warranty or not).
Do you think Pixel phones are generally buggier than their rivals?
Basically, what most of those affected by these mysterious issues are complaining of is that their handsets' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity will suddenly and randomly stop working, which is obviously not acceptable behavior for something that used to cost $999 and up. With the Wi-Fi icon greyed out and no access point available, users are left having to rely exclusively on mobile data and looking for the most... creative temporary fixes and workarounds.
Ice, ice, baby
As crazy as it sounds, the one thing Redditor "danillll2017" has found to be effective against the Pixel 8 Pro's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth failures are... ice baths. Well, not literally, but pretty close. Specifically, it appears that the connectivity can be restored by placing the phone (after you switch it off, of course) on an ice pack for "a few minutes."
Place the powered-off phone on an ice pack for a few minutes until it's cold to the touch. Power it on. Wi-Fi will work while the device stays cold. This confirms the thermal theory above and further rules out a pure software cause.
That might make it seem like the root of the problem is overheating, but apparently, it's not, as the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth often fail once the 2023-released handset reaches "normal operating temperature." That's when the Pixel 8 Pro needs to be cooled down below what would be considered a "normal" temperature, but obviously, this is not something you should regularly do.
It's also clearly not anything remotely resembling a permanent fix, but just something you might want to keep up your sleeve for a desperate situation when you need to access a Wi-Fi connection for a few minutes.
So what is Google doing to actually resolve the problem?
In short, nothing. Worse yet, the search giant is allegedly not treating the situation as something worth fixing or discussing with its users. And because many Pixel 8 Pro units are out of warranty, there's little hope of a happy resolution for most of the phone's impacted owners.
I had same issue. Took it to Google store they were aware of it. Wanted me to totally replace motherboard at a cost of like 500. Traded it in for a 10. Not very happy.
Those still covered by an extended warranty, of course, can get (hopefully fully functional) replacement devices, while everyone else is understandably furious, trying everything (and so far failing) to attract Big G's attention, and swearing they will never touch another Pixel phone with a ten-foot pole.
And that, my friends, is how you waste any chance of challenging Apple, Samsung, or even Motorola's global sales figures.
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