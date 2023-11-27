Google Pixel 8 Pro gets its first AI Core app update
Pixel 8 Pro users are receiving an update today for a new Google app called AI Core. This background service is responsible for powering AI-driven features across Android, keeping those features up-to-date, and providing AI functionality to other apps.
As reported by 9to5Google, AI Core has been present on Pixel phones and tablets since the initial Android 14 update, but this is the first official update for the app. The update bumps the app version from 0.release.539035001 to 0.release.582652206 and is currently specific to Pixel 8 Pro devices on the stable and beta (QPR1 and QPR2) Android 14 builds. Unfortunately, it does not appear that this update is yet available for the Pixel 8 or older Pixel devices.
While you won't interact with AI Core directly, it plays an important role in delivering AI-powered experiences on your Pixel 8 Pro. Running mostly as a background service, some of the features that AI Core helps power include automatic scene detection for your camera, enhanced Google Assistant responses, and more personalized recommendations. Many of these listed as the exclusive smart features of the Pixel 8 Pro that sets this smartphone aside from others.
Pixel 8 Pro using AI features | Source - Phone Arena
In addition to the features mentioned above, AI Core is also responsible for managing the on-device AI models that power features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. These models are constantly being updated to improve their performance, and AI Core ensures that your device has the latest models installed.
If you're a Pixel 8 Pro user, definitely head over to the Google Play Store to apply this update, but you should also receive the AI Core update automatically within the next few days. With the AI Core update, your Pixel 8 Pro is equipped to deliver an even more seamless and intelligent user experience, powered by the latest AI advancements from Google.
