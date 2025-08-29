Finicky charging, overheating, and heft: some Pixel 10 series early adopters aren't impressed
Buyers who have gotten their hands on the Pixel 10 share their first impressions.
Pixel 10 Pro | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Pixel 10 series is officially out now. Some early buyers who have received their units aren't exactly happy with the phone.
Google's latest phones are a minor spec bump over their predecessors, but two things make them stand out: the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)-made 3nm Tensor G5 chipset and built-in magnets for Qi2 accessories and wireless charging. They also pack many AI tricks.
Some customers who have already gotten their hands on the new phones have shared their impressions, and there is a common thread to them. First of all, many customers have noticed that the new devices are heavier than their Pixel 9 counterparts. The Pixel 10 Pro XL feels especially uncomfortable due to its large size, making it a pain to use one-handed.
During our hands-on time with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, we also noticed that it felt slightly heavier. The new phone's magnetic ring and bigger battery are to blame for this increase in heft.
Some buyers have also reported contactless payment problems, saying they can't add their cards to use tap-to-pay.
The phones also tend to get really hot after wireless charging for some customers. For some, they charge very slowly. A few users are also having problems with wired charging.
Of course, not everything is fixable. The Pixel 10's heft and its smaller main cameras, for instance, are two things users will just have to live with. That said, these aren't flaws, and many users may not even have a problem with these specs. As long as Google takes care of the bugs in a timely fashion, there's nothing to worry about.
The P10 Pro XL is fat and heavy! It feels like a brick comparably. Holding them both in hand makes me further appreciate the thin sleekness of the P8 Pro. The P10PXL simply isn't as comfortable to use one-handed or as holdable in-hand.
–realjuiceweasel, Reddit user, August 2025
For reference, the Pixel 9 weighs 198 grams, while the Pixel 10 is 204 grams on the scale. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is 221 grams, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL clocks in at 232 grams. While that may not sound like a lot, every bit adds up when it comes to smartphones.
Some buyers have also reported contactless payment problems, saying they can't add their cards to use tap-to-pay.
The phones also tend to get really hot after wireless charging for some customers. For some, they charge very slowly. A few users are also having problems with wired charging.
there's no way this is healthy for the battery and the thing is it's doing it on both the 3p chargers AND the official pixelsnap one
–GamesnGunZ, Reddit user, August 2025
I got my Pixel 10 Pro XL today. I unplugged my 9 Pro XL from my Macbook Pro 67W charger, and plugged my 10 in. It buzzed a bit and then said it was not charging. I tried again, but still it didn't work. I changed the cable to the new cable that came with the phone, and still it didn't work. I went to the Google Store and got a Pixel Snap QI charger. It is charging now, but at an extremely slow rate
–greemp, Reddit user, August 2025
Android Auto is unusable for many users. Google is aware of this problem and says it only affects certain car models. The company is going to roll out a fix soon.
Recommended Stories
Just got my Pixel 10 Pro XL and here's what I've noticed:
Two big bugs I've noticed is that Android Auto is unusable. It does not load at all.
I also noticed the GPU isn't loading things properly in certain games.
–jimmybugle2020, Reddit user, August 2025
It's common for new phones to exhibit problems, and manufacturers usually iron them out within the first few weeks.
Of course, not everything is fixable. The Pixel 10's heft and its smaller main cameras, for instance, are two things users will just have to live with. That said, these aren't flaws, and many users may not even have a problem with these specs. As long as Google takes care of the bugs in a timely fashion, there's nothing to worry about.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: