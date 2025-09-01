Another scary glitch is haunting Pixel 10 early adopters, but at least Google is noticing it
Owners of Google’s latest devices report a display glitch that looks horrible.
When you get a new phone, you expect to embark on an exciting exploration of awesome updates and hidden features. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for some of the first Pixel 10 owners, who are facing some screen glitches that look horrible.
Multiple Pixel 10 owners report that their phones are randomly showing screens full of colorful snow, like on an old TV that has lost signal. On the Pixel Phones subreddit, user Ok_Economist_3997 has also shared photos of the glitch, showing the multicolor nightmare faced by other users, who share their experiences in the comments.
It is unclear what is causing the issue, but it might be less severe than it appears. Some of the impacted users say that their phones have returned to normal on their own. Interestingly, the glitch doesn’t render the phones unresponsive, so it might be just an issue with the display drivers.
None of those issues is something anyone would like to experience with a brand-new device that costs hundreds of dollars, but it's also not unheard of for new models to have issues in their first weeks on the market. Google has started reaching out to the users who had reported seeing the screen glitch. The company’s official PixelCommunity account on Reddit has been responding to the complaints, so we can assume the issue has been noticed and there will be a response.
The colorful snow on a glitched Pixel 10 | Image Source — Ok_Economist_3997 on Reddit
Other early Pixel 10 adopters have experienced various issues with their devices. Some Pixel 10 Pro XL users said their phones were running really hot, others complained of slow charging, and there were also reports of issues with Android Auto.
None of those issues is something anyone would like to experience with a brand-new device that costs hundreds of dollars, but it's also not unheard of for new models to have issues in their first weeks on the market. Google has started reaching out to the users who had reported seeing the screen glitch. The company’s official PixelCommunity account on Reddit has been responding to the complaints, so we can assume the issue has been noticed and there will be a response.
If you have a new Pixel 10 device and it’s showing any of those issues, the best thing you can do is to reach out to Google’s technical support. The company will either solve the problem with your device or replace it, so you’ll be able to enjoy it again.
