Another scary glitch is haunting Pixel 10 early adopters, but at least Google is noticing it

Would such reports make you change your mind about buying a Pixel 10? No, those are common issues for popular new models I’ve already ordered mine, so I don’t have a choice Yes, I’ll wait to see if the problems are serious Yes, I’ll buy some other device No, those are common issues for popular new models 30.43% I’ve already ordered mine, so I don’t have a choice 21.74% Yes, I’ll wait to see if the problems are serious 39.13% Yes, I’ll buy some other device 8.7%

None of those issues is something anyone would like to experience with a brand-new device that costs hundreds of dollars, but it's also not unheard of for new models to have issues in their first weeks on the market. Google has started reaching out to the users who had reported seeing the screen glitch. The company’s official PixelCommunity account on Reddit has been responding to the complaints, so we can assume the issue has been noticed and there will be a response.If you have a newdevice and it’s showing any of those issues, the best thing you can do is to reach out to Google’s technical support. The company will either solve the problem with your device or replace it, so you’ll be able to enjoy it again.