New Google Messages update brings One UI design to Galaxy S21 series

Google
and Samsung joined forces to offer Android users a unified messaging experience. The first step of the plan was to convince Google to pre-install its Messages app on the Galaxy S21 series
. Design-wise, that didn't look good on Samsung's flagships, which run the company's One UI on top of Android.
The good news is the two giants teamed up once again to address this oversight and, ultimately, provide users with the unified chat experience they were promised. XDA Developers
reports the Google Messages app is now getting an update that brings it in line with Samsung's One UI design language.
The visual changes included in the update are quite obvious, starting with the new home screen page that has been split into two parts. The upper area displays the name of the app and how many unread messages you have, while the lower area lets you search through conversations or open them.
It's important to mention that the update seems to be rolling out in those countries where Google Messages is the default messaging app on the Galaxy S21
series. It's yet unclear whether or not this is limited to Samsung
's most recent flagships, but these are the only phones that are getting the update for now
.
