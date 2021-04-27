Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Apps Google

New Google Messages update brings One UI design to Galaxy S21 series

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 27, 2021, 11:27 PM
New Google Messages update brings One UI design to Galaxy S21 series
Google and Samsung joined forces to offer Android users a unified messaging experience. The first step of the plan was to convince Google to pre-install its Messages app on the Galaxy S21 series. Design-wise, that didn't look good on Samsung's flagships, which run the company's One UI on top of Android.

The good news is the two giants teamed up once again to address this oversight and, ultimately, provide users with the unified chat experience they were promised. XDA Developers reports the Google Messages app is now getting an update that brings it in line with Samsung's One UI design language.

The visual changes included in the update are quite obvious, starting with the new home screen page that has been split into two parts. The upper area displays the name of the app and how many unread messages you have, while the lower area lets you search through conversations or open them.

It's important to mention that the update seems to be rolling out in those countries where Google Messages is the default messaging app on the Galaxy S21 series. It's yet unclear whether or not this is limited to Samsung's most recent flagships, but these are the only phones that are getting the update for now.

Related phones

Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
$950 Special BestBuy $1000 Special T-Mobile $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

10.0
$800 Special Verizon $650 Special BestBuy $800 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
50%off $625 Special Verizon $1200 Special Samsung $1200 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera
Popular stories
Apple finally releases iOS 14.5
Popular stories
OnePlus Watch review: Stylishly simple
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless