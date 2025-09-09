Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is back on sale at a sweet $100 off

Multi-day battery life, various health and wellness features, and now, a $100 discount!

A close-up of a woman with her hand in her pocket and a Garmin Vivoactive 5 on her wrist.
Looking for a quality smartwatch with long battery life and precise metrics? The Garmin Vivoactive 5 might be perfect. This fella typically costs about $300, which isn’t all that expensive to begin with, but you can now grab it with a $100 discount on Amazon.

Save $100 on the Garmin Vivoactive 5!

$100 off (33%)
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fantastic choice for users who are sick and tired of always having to charge their smartwatches. Beyond the amazing battery life, this model offers accurate tracking metrics and a stunning OLED touchscreen. The best part? You can get it for $100 off on Amazon!
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can buy the Garmin Watch with an 11-day battery life for just under $200 — a pretty solid promo you wouldn’t want to miss. Granted, we’ve seen this deal in the past, but given that its competitor, the Galaxy Watch 7, is now available at a higher price, we’d say it’s more than worth it.

But what’s so awesome about this model, besides the fact that you can now save $100 on it? Quite a bit — unlike some Garmin models, this fella comes with an OLED touchscreen, making navigation a bit easier. On top of that, it’s equipped with various features and offers highly accurate tracking metrics.

Among others, this timepiece comes with a Body Battery energy monitoring feature, which tells you when’s best to hit the gym or rest. This feature uses data from your sleep, stress levels, workouts, and more, so it’s more than useful. On top of that, you have over 30 built-in sports apps, including HIIT workouts, swimming, and more.

Not all that into sports? Well, the Vivoactive 5 is also a solid nap and sleep companion. As we found during our time with it (check out our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review for context), it tracks exactly when you fall asleep and wake up. Of course, you’re also getting heart rate tracking, Pulse Ox measurements, and more.

Couple that with the 11-day battery life without an always-on display and up to four days of use with the special feature, and you’ve got a pretty solid wrist companion. Sure, the Garmin OS might not be as intuitive to use as Wear OS timepieces. But when you think about it, there aren’t many Wear OS smartwatches that offer such an impressive battery life. And now, the Vivoactive 5 is $100 off at Amazon, making it even more attractive. Get yours and save big while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
