Exclusive Galaxy Buds FE promo at Walmart is way too good to ignore
Samsung fans on a budget should definitely check out this offer.
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Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a bit steep for you (but you still want to experience Samsung audio), the Galaxy Buds FE might be a nice alternative. I just found a solid bargain at Walmart that knocks the Graphite color variant to $60.72.If the
While I’ve seen these wireless earbuds at a slightly lower price during Black Friday 2025, the difference isn’t all that huge. Plus, with Amazon and Best Buy not offering better bargains, I’d definitely recommend choosing this offer.
I should, however, point out that Walmart has lowered the earbuds’ MSRP. Although they usually cost $99.99, the retailer has listed them at $79. That, naturally, means the promo will seem less tempting than it actually is.
Then you have the active noise cancellation (ANC). While it’s true that many budget options nowadays come with this extra, the Buds FE punch way above their weight. Offering solid passive isolation and significant noise reduction, they’re perfect for commuting, flights, and more.
Would I recommend the Galaxy Buds FE over the newer Fan Edition model? Normally, no — but absolutely right now. At only $60.72, the Buds 3 FE predecessor packs a serious punch. And with Walmart being the only merchant giving you such a generous price at the time of writing, this promo only feels even more irresistible.
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While I’ve seen these wireless earbuds at a slightly lower price during Black Friday 2025, the difference isn’t all that huge. Plus, with Amazon and Best Buy not offering better bargains, I’d definitely recommend choosing this offer.
I should, however, point out that Walmart has lowered the earbuds’ MSRP. Although they usually cost $99.99, the retailer has listed them at $79. That, naturally, means the promo will seem less tempting than it actually is.
The Buds FE are a great choice for budget-conscious users — and not just because they’re affordable. With a highly comfortable and super lightweight design, they stay snuggled in your ears during long listening sessions.
Then you have the active noise cancellation (ANC). While it’s true that many budget options nowadays come with this extra, the Buds FE punch way above their weight. Offering solid passive isolation and significant noise reduction, they’re perfect for commuting, flights, and more.
Audio quality is another strong suit. Expect slightly bass-heavy audio right out of the gate, somewhat wide mids, and highs that provide clarity without sounding hissy. Even though they definitely can’t compare to the Buds 3 Pro or the AirPods Pro 3 on the sound quality front, they’re still more than decent for budget-conscious users.
Would I recommend the Galaxy Buds FE over the newer Fan Edition model? Normally, no — but absolutely right now. At only $60.72, the Buds 3 FE predecessor packs a serious punch. And with Walmart being the only merchant giving you such a generous price at the time of writing, this promo only feels even more irresistible.
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