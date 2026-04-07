The gap between the Galaxy S25 and the S26 could be closing sooner than you think
S25 users are finally seeing the light at the end of the 10-Beta tunnel.
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Privacy Display won't be coming to the S25 Ultra, but many other features might. | Image by PhoneArena
Less than a week after announcing that the Galaxy S25 will get a total of 10 Beta patches, leaker Tarun Vats now gives us the final piece of the One UI 8.5 puzzle. You might not have to wait several months for a stable version for your Galaxy S25, it seems.
On April 6, the One UI-focused tipster shared news that could finally put an end to the One UI 8.5 Beta frustration. According to the leaker, the saga is about to end soon, with Galaxy S25 users getting a stable version of the software around April 30.
Even though the Galaxy S26 debuted with a stable One UI 8.5 version, Samsung has definitely been taking things slow when it comes to last year's flagships. The models received the first Beta patch back in December 2025.
Plus, Samsung has just recently started talking about Galaxy S26 features coming to last year's models. Although appreciated, this can easily be perceived as another "late" move.
Just yesterday, leaker Alfaturk posted a Samsung announcement on X, which indicates some S26 features will no longer be exclusive. According to it, specific AI-oriented extras that debuted on the Galaxy S26 lineup are about to arrive on the Galaxy S25 (and other major flagships).
The press release mentions just one feature specifically: Call Screening. However, it explains that other "usability enhancement features" will also be added.
Samsung announces that the enhanced AI features will be introduced alongside the One UI 8.5 update (likely referring to the stable version). In other words, your Galaxy S25 is likely to become a lot smarter very soon.
I get why Samsung is pushing so many Beta updates on last year’s flagships. It could be trying to polish the software before releasing a stable version. But I find it just as plausible that it's quietly discouraging S25 users, subtly pushing them toward an upgrade.
Galaxy S25 could soon move to a stable One UI 8.5
On April 6, the One UI-focused tipster shared news that could finally put an end to the One UI 8.5 Beta frustration. According to the leaker, the saga is about to end soon, with Galaxy S25 users getting a stable version of the software around April 30.
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Exclusive— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 7, 2026
Galaxy S25 Fam
Samsung is expected to release One UI 8.5 stable for the S25 series
April 30th (Korea)
If they follow last year’s pattern,
International rollout could start from May 4th onwards
I hope you are all happy now?
Repost pic.twitter.com/nf1qkQhKNW
Initially, the rollout will be exclusively available to Korean users. Vats estimates that a stable global rollout could start a few days after, possibly around May 4, 2026.
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Which S26 AI feature are you hoping to arrive on the S25?
One Beta too many
Even though the Galaxy S26 debuted with a stable One UI 8.5 version, Samsung has definitely been taking things slow when it comes to last year's flagships. The models received the first Beta patch back in December 2025.
At first, the Beta patch was met with enthusiasm. After all, it offered a first look at what the then-upcoming Galaxy S26 could bring to the table on the software front. But it's been four months now, and some users might be starting to lose patience.
Plus, Samsung has just recently started talking about Galaxy S26 features coming to last year's models. Although appreciated, this can easily be perceived as another "late" move.
A "smarter" Galaxy S25
Just yesterday, leaker Alfaturk posted a Samsung announcement on X, which indicates some S26 features will no longer be exclusive. According to it, specific AI-oriented extras that debuted on the Galaxy S26 lineup are about to arrive on the Galaxy S25 (and other major flagships).
The announcement we've been waiting for! (machine translated) | Image by Alfaturk
The press release mentions just one feature specifically: Call Screening. However, it explains that other "usability enhancement features" will also be added.
Those could include the multi-agent AI experience, which lets Galaxy S26 users use a specific AI agent based on their needs. Tools like Now Nudge and cross-app AI assistance could soon be added to the Galaxy S25 as well.
A demo of the super-useful Call Screening feature that is limited to the Galaxy S26 (for now). | Video by Samsung
Samsung announces that the enhanced AI features will be introduced alongside the One UI 8.5 update (likely referring to the stable version). In other words, your Galaxy S25 is likely to become a lot smarter very soon.
Will this bring back trust?
I get why Samsung is pushing so many Beta updates on last year’s flagships. It could be trying to polish the software before releasing a stable version. But I find it just as plausible that it's quietly discouraging S25 users, subtly pushing them toward an upgrade.
Maybe Galaxy S25 Ultra users shouldn't upgrade after all. | Image by PhoneArena
Whichever it is, the South Korean tech giant has earned a lot of criticism for its approach. Now that we know the possible launch date for a stable One UI 8.5 on S25 models, will that restore user trust?
Frankly, I don’t know. But I, for one, am glad this Beta saga is finally coming to an end. I was starting to think that users might face well over 20 Betas. Still, maybe faith will be restored once Samsung actively starts rolling out more Galaxy S26 features to last year's flagships.
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