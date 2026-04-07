The gap between the Galaxy S25 and the S26 could be closing sooner than you think

Galaxy S25

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Galaxy S25 could soon move to a stable One UI 8.5

One UI-focused tipster

Galaxy S25





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Galaxy S25 Fam



Samsung is expected to release One UI 8.5 stable for the S25 series

April 30th (Korea)



If they follow last year’s pattern,

International rollout could start from May 4th onwards



I hope you are all happy now?



Repost pic.twitter.com/nf1qkQhKNW — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 7, 2026

Initially, the rollout will be exclusively available to Korean users. Vats estimates that a stable global rollout could start a few days after, possibly around May 4, 2026.



Recommended For You Which S26 AI feature are you hoping to arrive on the S25? Call Screening Improved Circle to Search Multiple AI agents Cross-app AI assistance I'm not a big AI fan I don't use a Samsung phone Vote 17 Votes



One Beta too many

Even though the



At first, the Beta patch was met with enthusiasm. After all, it offered a first look at what the then-upcoming Galaxy S26 could bring to the table on the software front. But it's been four months now, and some users might be starting to lose patience.



Plus, Samsung has just recently started talking about . Although appreciated, this can easily be perceived as another "late" move.



A "smarter" Galaxy S25

Just yesterday, S26 features will no longer be exclusive. According to it, specific AI-oriented extras that debuted on the Galaxy S26 lineup are about to arrive on the Galaxy S25 (and other major flagships). Initially, the rollout will be exclusively available to Korean users. Vats estimates that a stable global rollout could start a few days after, possibly around May 4, 2026.Even though the Galaxy S26 debuted with a stable One UI 8.5 version, Samsung has definitely been taking things slow when it comes to last year's flagships. The models received the first Beta patch back in December 2025 At first, the Beta patch was met with enthusiasm. After all, it offered a first look at what the then-upcomingcould bring to the table on the software front. But it's been four months now, and some users might be starting to lose patience.Plus, Samsung has just recently started talking about Galaxy S26 features coming to last year's models . Although appreciated, this can easily be perceived as another "late" move.Just yesterday, leaker Alfaturk posted a Samsung announcement on X , which indicates somefeatures will no longer be exclusive. According to it, specific AI-oriented extras that debuted on thelineup are about to arrive on the(and other major flagships).



The press release mentions just one feature specifically: Call Screening. However, it explains that other "usability enhancement features" will also be added.



Those could include the multi-agent AI experience, which lets Galaxy S26 users use a specific AI agent based on their needs. Tools like Now Nudge and cross-app AI assistance could soon be added to the Galaxy S25 as well. Those could include the multi-agent AI experience, which letsusers use a specific AI agent based on their needs. Tools like Now Nudge and cross-app AI assistance could soon be added to theas well.





A demo of the super-useful Call Screening feature that is limited to the Galaxy S26 (for now). | Video by Samsung

Samsung announces that the enhanced AI features will be introduced alongside the One UI 8.5 update (likely referring to the stable version). In other words, your Galaxy S25 is likely to become a lot smarter very soon.



Will this bring back trust?

I get why Samsung is pushing so many Beta updates on last year’s flagships. It could be trying to polish the software before releasing a stable version. But I find it just as plausible that it's quietly discouraging S25 users, subtly pushing them toward an upgrade. Samsung announces that the enhanced AI features will be introduced alongside the One UI 8.5 update (likely referring to the stable version). In other words, youris likely to become a lot smarter very soon.I get why Samsung is pushing so many Beta updates on last year’s flagships. It could be trying to polish the software before releasing a stable version. But I find it just as plausible that it's quietly discouraging S25 users, subtly pushing them toward an upgrade.













Frankly, I don’t know. But I, for one, am glad this Beta saga is finally coming to an end. I was starting to think that users might face well over 20 Betas. Still, maybe faith will be restored once Samsung actively starts rolling out more Galaxy S26 features to last year's flagships. Whichever it is, the South Korean tech giant has earned a lot of criticism for its approach. Now that we know the possible launch date for a stable One UI 8.5 on S25 models, will that restore user trust?Frankly, I don’t know. But I, for one, am glad this Beta saga is finally coming to an end. I was starting to think that users might face well over 20 Betas. Still, maybe faith will be restored once Samsung actively starts rolling out morefeatures to last year's flagships.

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