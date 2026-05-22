The Galaxy S27 is shaping up to be a story about cutting costs — but is it as bad as it sounds?

Galaxy S26

It's all about cost reduction

Galaxy S26

At first glance, a BOE OLED screen and an Exynos chip on a larger scale may make the next Galaxy S27 seem like a major downgrade instead of an upgrade.However, I've grown to appreciate what Samsung is doing with its in-house silicon. The Exynos 2600, which powers somemodels in select markets, turned out to be very similar in terms of performance to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.If the tech giant pushes further for innovation, I have no doubt that the Exynos 2700 will turn out to be an even more efficient and powerful chip. In addition, if BOE meets Samsung's strict standards and produces the same quality OLED screen, users might not feel the impact of this cost-cutting decision.Bottom line: I think Samsung is actively trying to find a reasonable solution to the increased manufacturing costs so that the end user doesn't have to pay the highest price at the end of the day.