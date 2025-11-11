Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Great Galaxy Z TriFold news lands, courtesy of a government agency

Samsung is gearing up for the release of the TriFold.

Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z TriFold Singapore IMDA
Galaxy Z TriFold | Image Credit - UBUSUNEWS

The Galaxy Z TriFold has been certified by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), indicating an imminent launch. The device, referred to as SM-F968B/DS, is believed to be the model number of the Singapore-bound variant.

Galaxy Z TriFold certified



The IMDA certificate has revealed some specs that you'd expect from a top-tier phone, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and Ultra WideBand (UWB) connectivity. The DS suffix hints at Dual SIM support.

The appearance of the Galaxy Z TriFold in the IMDA database signifies that Samsung is preparing for its sale in Singapore.

Almost here


Smartphones typically pop up in IMDA's database about a month before launch. While approval doesn't necessarily confirm immediate release, companies only obtain it when a device is in its final stages and inching toward an announcement.

The Z TriFold was soft-launched in late October at the APEC 2025 summit in South Korea, where it was displayed in a glass case. The device folds in two places, giving the illusion of three displays.

Samsung said at that time that the device would be released before the year ended. That was a little hard to believe, given that no one was allowed to play with the device, and it was only shown in the completely opened and fully closed state. A leaked video did show the device in action, but only for a brief moment.

Is a limited launch the right strategy?

Vote View Result

The next big thing


Samsung is poised to become the first mainstream manufacturer to release a triple-folding phone, though its initial launch is expected to be extremely limited. There's a lot of uncertainty around the release markets. In October, reliable leaker Evan Blass claimed the device would only be released in South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE. The Bluetooth SIG later suggested the device would also be available in the US and possibly some European markets.

According to the Korean outlet The Elec, Samsung will initially only produce 20,000 to 30,000 units of the phone, but may scale production if reception is good.

The TriFold is a cutting-edge device and may cost around $3,000. An understated launch would minimize fallout should the device malfunction, as the OG Fold did, and allow Samsung to quietly fix any issues.

