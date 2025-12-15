iPadOS 26.2 goes live with small changes that actually matter

iPadOS 26.2 now live, less-feature-rich but more refined

Previously, the feature didn't allow apps to be quickly displayed in Slide Over with the drag-and-drop gesture. Now, the element is back with iPadOS 26.2, for all the users who missed it when iPadOS 26 came.





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iPadOS 26.2 also has some tweaks when it comes to the Liquid Glass look. You now have a new slider for Lock Screen customization that allows you to choose how transparent the clock will be. There are also changes to the animations across the OS.





How do you feel about iPadOS 26.2? I like these small, practical improvements 27.78% It’s fine, but I wanted more new features 27.78% It doesn’t change much for me 16.67% I haven’t updated yet 27.78% Vote 18 Votes

iPadOS 26.2 now available for download to supported iPad models



iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad (A16)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2)

iPad Air 11-inch (M3)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2)

iPad Air 13-inch (M3)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 11-inch (M5)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 13-inch (M5)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (9th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation) iPadOS 26 is supported on the following iPad models:





A simple update that fixes the little things

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