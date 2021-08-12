Galaxy Z Fold 3: Samsung's worst flagship phone since Note 7 & Note 20 becomes a better tablet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Mate X2: Huawei (still) does it better





Unfortunately, that's about where the meaningful upgrades end. So, let's bring back the Huawei Mate X2 and put Samsung on the spot (again).Before doing so, just like in the June story, let's clarify that a comparison between the two isn't particularly valid since the Mate X2 doesn't run Google apps out of the box; costs much more than the Z Fold 3, and it's hard to get - we blame the US trade ban.