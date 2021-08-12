Galaxy Z Fold 3: Samsung's worst flagship phone since Note 7 & Note 20 becomes a better tablet

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Samsung's worst flagship phone since Note 7 & Note 20 becomes a better tablet4
Compromises. That's what you'll have to make if you're willing to try out Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable flagship.
In a story from June, we compared the Galaxy Z Fold 3's (then) rumored specs with Huawei's Mate X2. Here's a quote from this story:
Without going into too much detail here (you can refer to our Huawei Mate X2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2 comparison), I'll simply say that Huawei's Mate X2 has been out for over half a year now. Despite that, it shapes up to be a much better attempt at a foldable even when compared with the Z Fold 3 - or at least what we know about it so far.
June 2021
This piece was named "Why the cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 3 is doomed to flop". Well, today, Samsung has pretty much validated our analysis. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is official, and we can already tell that there's pretty much no improvement in the five key categories discussed in the above-mentioned story.
In other words, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is pretty much a Galaxy Z Fold 2, with a questionable under-display selfie camera, which is as good as the ones in laptops (or rather - as bad); water-resistance and improved software to make better use of the inner screen.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: Better. Not much better. But better.
Before we dive into why you might like to skip the Galaxy Z Fold 3, let's give it the deserved credit:
- Although with terrible quality and possibly the worst implementation to date, the under-display camera on the Fold 3 makes me happy for one reason - the ugly off-center cutout for the selfie camera is now gone (well, not totally gone, but you get the point).
- We have to congratulate Samsung for managing to make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (and Galaxy Z Flip 3) water-resistant, given all the moving parts within the hinge mechanism. Still, we have to wait for actual testing and user feedback on how water-resistant the Folds really are. We hope this won't end up as a "watergate" scandal.
- The software (which was already good) now takes pretty much full advantage of the 7.6-inch inner display. Samsung has worked with almost all major app developers to optimize the app experience for this new form factor. On top of all, multitasking is more powerful than ever. More about that in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands-on preview.
- Continuity is also better, thanks to the matching 120Hz displays - in and out. According to Samsung, they are also brighter than before and up to 80% more durable (inner screen). Again, this will have to be tested, but it sounds promising.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Mate X2: Huawei (still) does it better
Unfortunately, that's about where the meaningful upgrades end. So, let's bring back the Huawei Mate X2 and put Samsung on the spot (again).
However, just as mentioned in the "Flop" story, this doesn't change the fact that there is a foldable phone somewhere out there in China that puts Samsung's Fold to shame. The 7-month old Huawei Mate X2 doesn't have water-resistance or an undercooked under-display camera, but it:
- Has larger, better displays - especially the outer one
- Pretty much solves the "crease issue" when unfolded
- Comes with a way better, truly flagship-grade set of cameras
- Much faster charging
- And have you seen the GENIUS design move that allows the Mate X2 to fold without leaving a gap?!
What's shocking here is that the above is a direct quote from our Mate X2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2 story. In other words, in an attempt to make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 cheaper (-$200), Samsung has completely overlooked the basics of a good smartphone and an excellent foldable… again.
- The outer screen is still awkwardly sized, encouraging you to use the inner display as soon as possible. However, then you open it, and it's really… not that big. Look a bit closer, and the crease from the original Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2 is still there.
- Try taking photos, and you'll realize that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with the same main and ultra-wide cameras from the Galaxy S20 and the exact same 2x zoom camera from (attention!) the Galaxy S10. Now, that's what we call a sacrifice for reaching a specific price point. We are sure Samsung has worked on the software side of the camera experience to manage to squeeze the most out of those dated sensors, but it's still insane to think you're paying $1600 (!!!) for a set of mid-range cameras. And that's not even taking into account the new 4MP under-display camera that (sadly) rivals laptop cams in terms of quality.
- Try charging your Galaxy Z Fold 3, and you'll find out that it charges just as slow as any other Galaxy flagship. That's actually a problem with Samsung's entire flagship lineup, so we are willing to give it a pass. Although, again - $1600…
- And finally, the design of the phone remains virtually untouched - slightly lighter thanks to the smaller battery (2% smaller), and with the same gap when closed - just like in the good old-Fold days.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Cheaper, but also… cheaper
Congrats, Samsung! You did it. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now cheaper. But the price cut doesn't feel like magic as it does with Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold, for example. This device can be imported for £1084 in the UK and Europe (12GB RAM/256GB storage) as of today, which makes it cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max for reference.
Samsung's phone is now cheaper, but it remains expensive. Yet, it carries iterative improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 2. If it was an iPhone, it would have been an "S" model. Who knows - maybe Samsung's only motivation to make a great foldable will be if Apple entered the game. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Cupertino wants to play. We won't be surprised if Apple moves straight to a different form factor like a rollable phone. God knows when… Well, perhaps, Tim Cook does too.
Still, my impressions are, well… only first impressions. Therefore, come back for our full review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And hey - even with the compromises Samsung had to make, the Z Fold 3 is still better than the Z Fold 2. Also, chances are it's the only foldable tablet-phone available in your region, and therefore the best one.
Good job, Samsung, but you can do better…
For the record: the title refers to the Galaxy Note 20 and not the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Also, we’ve purposefully left out the S-Pen support on the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will be discussed in an upcoming story, uncovering Samsung’s new Apple-like tactics when it comes to accessories. Stay tuned!