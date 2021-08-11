First Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera samples: are 4MP selfies good?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

We can confirm the notion, as, during our hands-on preview time with the Z Fold 3 , the UPC unit was barely visible during normal interaction with the device, and only if you look for it. It only becomes so when you actually use it for selfies, face unlocking, or video chat, so that you know it is operational. Hooray for privacy!





What about the picture quality from the under-panel selfie camera on the Z Fold 3, though? It's cool that you can use the whole main screen and the camera is hidden out of view, but if the pictures are no good, then all the privacy and aesthetics advantages are renders moot, after all.









Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera samples





We were worried about the advertised puny 4MP camera resolution in the Z Fold 3's under-display camera specs , so we snapped a few shots while perusing Samsung's best foldable phone so far.





Thankfully, while technically at a fairly low resolution, the sensor does come with gigantic 2 micron physical pixels, so it gathers as much light as a much higher resolution sensor, even with all the shades above it. Remember HTC's 4MP UltraPixel camera and all the hate about it? Who's laughing now.









Well, Samsung is, as you can see from the first Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display UPC camera samples, since these proved to be perfectly usable even with the subdued indoor lighting we tested it on.





Granted, the ones from the Z Flip 3 selfie snapper produce more detail when you zoom in, but they are also way, way larger in size, and the selfies from the Z Fold 3 under-panel camera are immediately ready to attach to an email, post on Insta and Facebook, or shoot in a chat session. What do you think?

