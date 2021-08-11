Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is official: new specs, water-resistance, S Pen

Samsung Unpacked August 2021:





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G price and release date





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be up for pre-order today, the 11th of August! It starts at $1,799.99 for the 256 GB model and the phone will launch on the 27th of August. Those who pre-order will get 1 year of Samsung Care+ protection. Users’ phones will be covered from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G design





At first glance, the Galazy Z Fold 3 looks a lot like the Z Fold 2. And that’s not a bad thing — there are a lot of things about the Z Fold 2 that woked. The 6.2” (832 x 2268 pixels) outside screen is not ideal, due to its narrow shape, but it’s big enough to quickly view content on. Once unfolded, the phone reveals a huge, almost square-shaped, 7.6” screen (1768 x 2208 pixels).You will notice that the camera bump on the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just a tad smaller than before, but it still has these large, impressive cutouts for the lenses, giving you that “Wow, this must be some camera” feeling.There’s still a fingerprint scanner located on the side power button, just as before.Those that hate punch-holes for the selfie camera in the display will be happy. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first Samsung smartphone to feature an under-the-screen selfie camera. Meaning no notch, no cutout, no punch-hole. The place where the camera is situated is still somewhat visible under the display’s glowing pixels, but it’s much less distracting, and it will surely blend out of view whenever you are concentrated on watching something on the screen.