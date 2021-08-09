Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof? Here's what we know so far

Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof? Here's what we know so far0
The upcoming Samsung devices have been leaked a lot in the last months, so we know about their design, specs, and even pricing. But what about the small details? So far, foldable technology has not been able to offer water resistance. Are the new Galaxy foldable phones going to change that? Here is what we know on the matter.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 waterproof?
Good news, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an IP water resistance rating! According to a promotional video of the devices leaked by tipster Evan Blass, the new foldable phone will have an IPX8 water resistance rating. In fact, the IPX8 standard means that the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be able to withstand continuous immersion underwater of at least 1 meter. This makes the upcoming foldable phone the first water resistant device of its kind.
But there is some bad news as well. There is no dust resistance rating whatsoever for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For now, it looks like Samsung is unable to seal its foldable phone’s hinge well enough to be certified with an official rating , which is a bit weird considering it is so water resistant. This can be simply explained by the fact that dust and water are two vastly different things that need different solutions in order for them to stay away from the components of such a complex phone.
Do not get discouraged though. In the end, on August 11 Samsung may say the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has some kind of dust resistance, as there is still no official information on the matter. Even if the company does not do such a thing, the fact that its foldable tech has achieved water resistance on par with non-foldable smartphones in such a short time is promising. Maybe the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will finally get a dust resistance rating once and for all.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 waterproof?
The simple answer is yes, not waterproof, but water resistant. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have the same water resistance rating as its bigger folding sibling. Once again, Evan Blass has revealed that the clam-shell-style phone will come with an IPX8 rating, allowing it to be submerged 1 meter underwater or more.
This is not surprising, as even if the two phone concepts are different, they still share the same folding technology. Just like with the Galaxy Fold series, the Galaxy Z Flip phones were never water or dust-resistant.
Unfortunately, the similarities between the two continue, as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will lack a dust resistance rating. This further confirms that the complicated hinge folding the screen is still not sophisticated enough to keep the dust fully out. It is logical for Samsung to make the smaller folding phone dust resistant first because it will be easier, as its hinge is a lot smaller, which means there are smaller areas where the dust can get through. But the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s lack of such resistance means that foldable phones are once again more prone to breaking than others, which is a bummer. Still, if you keep good care of your foldable device, you probably won't have any reliability issues.
