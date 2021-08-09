Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof? Here's what we know so far

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 waterproof?





Good news, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an IP water resistance rating! According to a promotional video of the devices leaked by tipster Evan Blass , the new foldable phone will have an IPX8 water resistance rating. In fact, the IPX8 standard means that the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be able to withstand continuous immersion underwater of at least 1 meter. This makes the upcoming foldable phone the first water resistant device of its kind.

But there is some bad news as well. There is no dust resistance rating whatsoever for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For now, it looks like Samsung is unable to seal its foldable phone’s hinge well enough to be certified with an official rating , which is a bit weird considering it is so water resistant. This can be simply explained by the fact that dust and water are two vastly different things that need different solutions in order for them to stay away from the components of such a complex phone.













Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 waterproof?

The simple answer is yes, not waterproof, but water resistant. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have the same water resistance rating as its bigger folding sibling. Once again, Evan Blass has revealed that the clam-shell-style phone will come with an IPX8 rating, allowing it to be submerged 1 meter underwater or more.

This is not surprising, as even if the two phone concepts are different, they still share the same folding technology. Just like with the Galaxy Fold series, the

This is not surprising, as even if the two phone concepts are different, they still share the same folding technology. Just like with the Galaxy Fold series, the Galaxy Z Flip phones were never water or dust-resistant. Unfortunately, the similarities between the two continue, as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will lack a dust resistance rating. This further confirms that the complicated hinge folding the screen is still not sophisticated enough to keep the dust fully out. It is logical for Samsung to make the smaller folding phone dust resistant first because it will be easier, as its hinge is a lot smaller, which means there are smaller areas where the dust can get through. But the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s lack of such resistance means that foldable phones are once again more prone to breaking than others, which is a bummer. Still, if you keep good care of your foldable device, you probably won't have any reliability issues. For context, the first two generations of the Galaxy Fold were impressive in many areas. These devices were developed to be groundbreaking, show the new path for smartphones, and in the end, they delivered. While we admit that the first Samsung Galaxy Fold was full of reliability issues, these were quickly addressed. The company did not make this mistake again with its first foldable phone's successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 . This device was much more polished, well thought out, and of course, it sold more.





