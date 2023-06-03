Galaxy users need this camera fix: Turn your Galaxy S23 Ultra into the camera Samsung failed to make
24
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Right! Here’s the deal… Your Galaxy S23 Ultra takes bad photos. I mean… it takes good photos if all you want is to show your breakfast on Instagram but, trust me, the photos your $1,000 Samsung phone takes can be much better.
As someone who’s been following the smartphone camera evolution for years, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that photos coming out of Samsung and Apple’s flagship phones in the past 3-4 years look increasingly more artificial. But what really helped cast a shadow on this problem is other Android flagship phones like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
In fact, Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro photos can look good in isolation, but as our most recent YouTube camera comparison shows (you'll find it in the end of the story), Samsung and Apple’s cameras suddenly start falling apart when put against a real camera phone, which focuses on delivering an authentic photographic experience.
Unlike the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro tend to take overexposed and oversaturated photos. Their low-light images are also lacklustre when compared to the Xiaomi. However, by far the biggest problem with Samsung and Apple’s cameras is their tendency to oversharpen, and overprocess photos, resulting in unnatural landscapes, faces, and textures overall. In other words, photos from Galaxy S23 Ultra don't look like they are coming out of a dedicated camera. They have that "smartphone" look to them.
But I’m here with some great news! While Apple has been historically bad at letting users take full control of their cameras, Samsung is on the other end of the spectrum. Thanks to that, I can (and will) show you how to turn the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s artificial-looking images into far more authentic photos only with a few quick camera settings! The best part? You'll never need to touch those settings ever again.
Here's how to turn the Galaxy S23 Ultra's good camera into an amazing one! And for iPhone users... Maybe next year?
Fixing the biggest problem with Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 camera; Samsung phones can take much better photos if you change Samsung’s default camera settings
Although some of you might expect the secret to taking more natural photos with your Galaxy S23 Ultra (or another recent Galaxy phone) is to start taking 50 or 200MP photos, that’s actually not necessary. Sure, shooting in 200MP will increase the natural detail in your photos but those will be incredibly large in size and will fill up your storage very quickly. What’s also unnecessary for most “normal people” is to shoot in Pro mode or RAW format (available via Samsung’s Expert RAW app found in the Galaxy store).
What you want to do instead is to continue taking 12MP photos - this resolution is more than enough to give you a detailed image. But you also need to tweak a few camera settings - it quite literally takes seconds. That being said, unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t made the process as simple as it should be, but (unlike on iPhone) at least you can still fix the camera of your Galaxy S23 Ultra in almost no time.
You must change your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 camera settings immediately - if you want to fix Samsung's mistakes and take much better, more realistic photos
- Turn off the Scene Optimizer - tap the settings button in the top left of your camera and turn the Scene Optimizer off; the Scene Optimizer is Samsung’s "smart" algorithm that’s supposed to make your photos better but what it actually does is make your photos less realistic; with Scene Optimizer enabled the sky in your photos will look bluer, the grass will be greener, and your food will look more vibrant, which often contributes to that overprocessed look of photos I’d like to avoid
- Download the Camera Assistant app from the Galaxy Store - this is one of Samsung’s countless apps for adjusting your camera setting; you want to open the Camera Assistant, tap on Picture softening, and set it to Medium; this is the magical setting that gets rid of the oversharpening in your regular, 12MP photos and you no longer need to shoot in 200MP to get a more natural look; it's truly a game-changer that you need to try right now
- Experiment with Auto HDR, which is the first toggle you see when you open the Camera Assistant app; I say “experiment” because while turning Auto HDR off will pretty much result in a more natural, less processed image, it can also ruin some high-contrast photos, like when you’re shooting against the sun; that’s because Samsung’s HDR is rather aggressive, allowing no middle ground - HDR is either really on, or really off
That’s it! Your Galaxy S23 photos should now look far more natural, realistic, and authentic to what you were seeing when you took the picture. For example, you might’ve noticed that the sky and grass in some of the samples I took are less blue/green - that’s because the Scene Optimizer was turned off, making landscapes look… real.
Meanwhile, setting Picture softening to Medium helps make tree leaves, branches, grass and most other textures (including clouds in the sky) look softer but in a good way. What's interesting is that setting picture softening to medium will also reduce the noise in your photos, even those taken in daylight! Still, Galaxy S23 Ultra photos have noticeably less detail than photos taken with a Xiaomi 13 Ultra, so Samsung has a long way to go.
Another interesting finding is that setting Picture softening to Medium (instead of the default Low) also helps the bokeh/background blur in your photos with a standout subject look creamier. The cherry on top? It also helps reduce the noise in all of your photos! That’s likely because Samsung’s default camera settings apply sharpening to the whole image.
Samsung users complaining online: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 can take great photos but Samsung chooses to make this difficult
Sure, my advice must help you “fix” your Galaxy camera but are you supposed to be fixing a $1,200 phone’s camera in the first place? Isn’t this Samsung’s job?
Here’s the thing… Although allowing users to adjust the vibrancy, sharpening, and HDR of photos is awesome, such settings should be made available in the default camera app, Samsung. Take HDR, for example - it’s a basic camera setting that used to be available in the default camera app of virtually every phone back in the day, just a click away. Now, you need to download a separate Camera app to turn HDR off. What’s up with that?!
And as I mentioned above, HDR is a very situational camera setting that you need depending on the scene you’re photographing. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s current camera arrangement makes turning HDR on/off a pain in the rear. I know that because I had to take hundreds of samples with HDR on/off for the sake of this comparison.
- Also, why is the setting that fixes the oversharpened look of photos called “picture softening”? It seems like Samsung is implying overlys harp photos are the norm, while softer, more authentic photos are for “crazy nerds” who want to “soften” their photos
- Why isn’t the Medium softening/sharpness setting the default setting for taking photos? Apart from tech enthusiasts, “normal” Galaxy S23 Ultra users on Reddit also complain about the unnatural detail of their Galaxy S23 Ultra camera
- Although it helps with making photos look more natural, Samsung’s “Picture softening” seems to work exactly like a “softening” algorithm; it seems like instead of changing the initial processing of the JPEG, this setting applies softening on top of the default processing; perhaps that’s why some photos taken with Medium/High Picture softening can look soft/blurry - that’s why I advise against setting Picture softening to High
Apple and Samsung continue to ruin iPhone and Galaxy cameras with bizarre image processing; Galaxy S23 Ultra can’t be the best camera phone if Samsung doesn’t take notes from Xiaomi 13 Ultra
In the end, the two phone-makers that make the most popular phones, and are responsible for pushing the industry forward, keep holding their flagship cameras back with some questionable image processing.
Bear in mind, I’m not alone in critiquing the image processing in Samsung and Apple’s cameras. Our own Victor happens to share my observations, and so do plenty of other tech enthusiasts and smartphone reviewers, while “normal people” on Reddit also complain about unnatural photos taken with Galaxy S23 Ultra. In other words, this isn’t just my “opinion”.
And even then, although the Galaxy S23 Ultra can take more natural, better photos (with those settings enabled), Samsung’s flagship is still far from something like a Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Again, you can take a look at our YouTube camera comparison between the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and iPhone 14 Pro for yourself. Xiaomi’s flagship is on a whole other level compared to the S23 Ultra, let alone the iPhone 14 Pro.
How long do we need to wait for a Galaxy (and an iPhone) that lets us take authentic photos without putting any extra work into it, Samsung (and Apple)? In my humble opinion, photography is about capturing a photo/moment as you see it - not about taking an enhanced image of your reality. We have Photoshop's new generative AI for that (this story is coming soon).
So, how about you give us two shooting modes, Samsung? Xiaomi lets users choose between an Authentic and a Vibrant photo-taking mode, which goes a long way in helping users pick whether they want a realistic or an Instagram-ready image. Come on now...
Things that are NOT allowed: