Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Google is about to make the best feature of its best app in recent years even better

Produce a lecture of up to 30 minutes in length within seconds.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Google
NotebookLM app on a smartphone.
Google is testing a new format for the Audio Overview feature in its NotebookLM app.

A new update is coming


Google introduced the Audio Overview feature to NotebookLM a while ago, allowing you to generate engaging, AI-powered audio discussions. The feature currently includes four formats – Deep Dive, Brief, Critique, and Debate. TestingCatalog News, famous for sharing upcoming NotebookLM features, reports that Google is now working on a new Lecture format within the Audio Overview feature of its research assistant.



As the format description states, selecting it will generate a comprehensive AI-powered lecture based on the provided source. For reference, the Deep Dive format creates a live conversation between two AI hosts who discuss the topics mentioned in your source. The Brief format produces an audio summary highlighting the key points that NotebookLM AI (Gemini) thinks are important in your source.

Recommended For You

Selecting the Critique format provides constructive feedback on the uploaded material so that you can make the necessary improvements. Lastly, the Debate format may seem similar to the Deep Dive format, but instead of a simple conversation, it features a thoughtful debate where the hosts talk over different perspectives on the given source.

Configuring the Lecture format is reportedly similar to configuring any other Audio Overview format. First, you need to choose the length of the lecture. Similar to the Deep Dive format, it can be long, short, or default. TestingCatalog News didn't specify the length of the lecture produced when selecting the short or default option, but they did mention that NotebookLM generates a 30-minute-long lecture based on the uploaded source when the long option is selected.

Recommended For You

You then need to choose the language in which you want the research assistant to produce the lecture. The default language will reportedly match the one configured in your user profile. Although the total number of languages this new format will support hasn't been confirmed, it seems very likely that it will be able to produce output in at least all the languages currently supported by the other formats.

That said, there isn't any information on when the search engine giant will introduce the new Lecture format to NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature. However, we definitely hope that it comes as a free upgrade and not something limited only to NotebookLM Ultra-tier subscribers.

What do you use NotebookLM mainly for?
Brainstorming new ideas.
19.28%
Creating guides, quizzes, and flashcards from notes.
24.1%
Producing audio and video outputs on a topic.
31.33%
Something else.
25.3%
83 Votes

Preparing lectures has never been this easy



For the longest time, I relied on apps like Evernote and Microsoft OneNote whenever I needed to take notes on any topic using my smartphone. But I recently installed NotebookLM on my Pixel 10, and I don't think I'll ever go back to those apps again. Google has been regularly adding new features to NotebookLM, with Audio and Video Overview being two of my favorites. And now, with the possibility of a new Lecture format coming to Audio Overview, I won't have to use any other AI tool when I want to quickly produce a lecture on any topic.

Interestingly, the ability to produce AI-powered discussions isn't exclusive to NotebookLM. I recently came across Open Notebook, which, although not available for smartphones yet, works incredibly well on my Windows PC. Its podcast generation feature is my favorite, as it allows you to produce podcasts based on uploaded sources. You can consider it a direct alternative to NotebookLM's Deep Dive format. However, that's the only form of audio creation the tool currently supports.

That's why it wouldn't be wrong to say that Google's NotebookLM is probably one of the best AI tools of its kind, and none of its alternatives currently offer all the features it provides. That said, on second thought, I also think these AI-powered features are affecting human thinking ability. You can now create 30-minute-long lectures on any topic within seconds without engaging your brain in any real effort. Do you think this could affect people's capacity to think?

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades

Latest News

The smartphone that could outclass every other camera flagship has a launch date
The smartphone that could outclass every other camera flagship has a launch date
Here's what Google Wallet might look like in the near future
Here's what Google Wallet might look like in the near future
This iPad A16 variant just became my favorite iPadOS bargain this spring
This iPad A16 variant just became my favorite iPadOS bargain this spring
Samsung might have finally solved one of travel's most hated problems
Samsung might have finally solved one of travel's most hated problems
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with LTE scores an insane new $280 discount
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with LTE scores an insane new $280 discount
Samsung's Pro Tab S11 Ultra turns into a laptop, but only if you pay for a Pro upgrade
Samsung's Pro Tab S11 Ultra turns into a laptop, but only if you pay for a Pro upgrade
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless