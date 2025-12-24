Google is about to make the best feature of its best app in recent years even better

BREAKING : Google might be working on a "Lecture" format for Audio Overviews on NotebookLM. Lectures would have a single host narration and could last for 30 minutes.



Exclusive Notebook with TestingCatalog Lecture sample in the post below.



Listening time pic.twitter.com/kr4DolMtAR — TestingCatalog News (@testingcatalog) December 23, 2025









Recommended For You As the format description states, selecting it will generate a comprehensive AI-powered lecture based on the provided source. For reference, the Deep Dive format creates a live conversation between two AI hosts who discuss the topics mentioned in your source. The Brief format produces an audio summary highlighting the key points that NotebookLM AI ( Gemini ) thinks are important in your source.

Selecting the Critique format provides constructive feedback on the uploaded material so that you can make the necessary improvements. Lastly, the Debate format may seem similar to the Deep Dive format, but instead of a simple conversation, it features a thoughtful debate where the hosts talk over different perspectives on the given source.









Recommended For You Configuring the Lecture format is reportedly similar to configuring any other Audio Overview format. First, you need to choose the length of the lecture. Similar to the Deep Dive format, it can be long, short, or default. TestingCatalog News didn't specify the length of the lecture produced when selecting the short or default option, but they did mention that NotebookLM generates a 30-minute-long lecture based on the uploaded source when the long option is selected.





You then need to choose the language in which you want the research assistant to produce the lecture. The default language will reportedly match the one configured in your user profile. Although the total number of languages this new format will support hasn't been confirmed, it seems very likely that it will be able to produce output in at least all the languages currently supported by the other formats.

That said, there isn't any information on when the search engine giant will introduce the new Lecture format to NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature. However, we definitely hope that it comes as a free upgrade and not something limited only to NotebookLM Ultra-tier subscribers.





What do you use NotebookLM mainly for? Brainstorming new ideas. 19.28% Creating guides, quizzes, and flashcards from notes. 24.1% Producing audio and video outputs on a topic. 31.33% Something else. 25.3% Vote 83 Votes

Preparing lectures has never been this easy







Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy For the longest time, I relied on apps like Evernote and Microsoft OneNote whenever I needed to take notes on any topic using my smartphone. But I recently installed NotebookLM on my Pixel 10 , and I don't think I'll ever go back to those apps again. Google has been regularly adding new features to NotebookLM, with Audio and Video Overview being two of my favorites. And now, with the possibility of a new Lecture format coming to Audio Overview, I won't have to use any other AI tool when I want to quickly produce a lecture on any topic.





Interestingly, the ability to produce AI-powered discussions isn't exclusive to NotebookLM. I recently came across Open Notebook , which, although not available for smartphones yet, works incredibly well on my Windows PC. Its podcast generation feature is my favorite, as it allows you to produce podcasts based on uploaded sources. You can consider it a direct alternative to NotebookLM's Deep Dive format. However, that's the only form of audio creation the tool currently supports.

That's why it wouldn't be wrong to say that Google's NotebookLM is probably one of the best AI tools of its kind, and none of its alternatives currently offer all the features it provides. That said, on second thought, I also think these AI-powered features are affecting human thinking ability. You can now create 30-minute-long lectures on any topic within seconds without engaging your brain in any real effort. Do you think this could affect people's capacity to think?