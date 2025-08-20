Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Walmart slashes the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra down to $799.99

Walmart's latest deal brings the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra down to an irresistible price.

Merchants like Amazon and the Samsung Store no longer have brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models for sale. Walmart, however, still has it in stock—and at a splendid discount! Right now, it offers the 256GB configuration for just $799.99, $200 off its new MSRP of $999.99.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is $200 off at Walmart

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
Right now, Walmart is letting you save a hefty $200 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra! That brings the flagship tablet down to only $799.99, making it absolutely irresistible. The offer is available from a third-party seller and is fulfilled by Walmart.
For context, this same 256GB model launched at $1,119.99, and it’s still priced at $1,199.99 at Best Buy. This retailer also gives you a $200 discount, but that only brings the flagship Android tablet to $999.99. So, if you’re looking to get the best deal, we’d definitely recommend picking Walmart as your retailer of choice.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra remains one of the best Samsung tablets. It stands out with a breathtakingly good-looking 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Offering ultra-pitch-blacks, vivid colors, and a smooth scrolling experience thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, this slate is a joy to interact with. That said, the newer Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with a screen that looks just as good but features an anti-reflective coating for an even better viewing experience.

Under the hood, the premium Samsung tablet from 2023 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, delivering excellent performance despite its age. Sure, the newer model is even more powerful with its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, but it also costs more than $799.99. So, unless you really need the absolute newest chip, the S9 Ultra is the smarter buy.

As you can see in our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, the device also packs fantastic battery life. Our in-house tests showed its 11,200mAh battery lasts over seven hours with nonstop streaming. As if that’s not enough, it’s still receiving regular software and security support, and Samsung will deliver security updates until 2028.

All things considered, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a fantastic pick for Android tablet buyers. It might no longer be the best pick at its standard price, but now that it’s down to $799.99, it’s simply irresistible!

Walmart slashes the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra down to $799.99
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
