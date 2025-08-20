Walmart slashes the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra down to $799.99
Walmart's latest deal brings the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra down to an irresistible price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Merchants like Amazon and the Samsung Store no longer have brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models for sale. Walmart, however, still has it in stock—and at a splendid discount! Right now, it offers the 256GB configuration for just $799.99, $200 off its new MSRP of $999.99.
For context, this same 256GB model launched at $1,119.99, and it’s still priced at $1,199.99 at Best Buy. This retailer also gives you a $200 discount, but that only brings the flagship Android tablet to $999.99. So, if you’re looking to get the best deal, we’d definitely recommend picking Walmart as your retailer of choice.
As you can see in our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, the device also packs fantastic battery life. Our in-house tests showed its 11,200mAh battery lasts over seven hours with nonstop streaming. As if that’s not enough, it’s still receiving regular software and security support, and Samsung will deliver security updates until 2028.
All things considered, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a fantastic pick for Android tablet buyers. It might no longer be the best pick at its standard price, but now that it’s down to $799.99, it’s simply irresistible!
For context, this same 256GB model launched at $1,119.99, and it’s still priced at $1,199.99 at Best Buy. This retailer also gives you a $200 discount, but that only brings the flagship Android tablet to $999.99. So, if you’re looking to get the best deal, we’d definitely recommend picking Walmart as your retailer of choice.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra remains one of the best Samsung tablets. It stands out with a breathtakingly good-looking 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Offering ultra-pitch-blacks, vivid colors, and a smooth scrolling experience thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, this slate is a joy to interact with. That said, the newer Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with a screen that looks just as good but features an anti-reflective coating for an even better viewing experience.
Under the hood, the premium Samsung tablet from 2023 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, delivering excellent performance despite its age. Sure, the newer model is even more powerful with its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, but it also costs more than $799.99. So, unless you really need the absolute newest chip, the S9 Ultra is the smarter buy.
As you can see in our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, the device also packs fantastic battery life. Our in-house tests showed its 11,200mAh battery lasts over seven hours with nonstop streaming. As if that’s not enough, it’s still receiving regular software and security support, and Samsung will deliver security updates until 2028.
All things considered, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a fantastic pick for Android tablet buyers. It might no longer be the best pick at its standard price, but now that it’s down to $799.99, it’s simply irresistible!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
20 Aug, 2025Walmart slashes the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra down to $799.99
19 Aug, 2025The undeniable Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage is on sale at a bonkers $520 discount
18 Aug, 2025The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is too good to ignore at $130 off Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are a lot more competitive at $70 off
15 Aug, 2025These Galaxy Tab S9 deals are way too good to miss
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: