$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.

This could be Galaxy S26 Ultra's most unnecessary upgrade: yet it might actually matter a lot to you

Faster RAM? That's kind of boring, to be honest. But a juicier battery? Mamma mia!

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Editorials Galaxy S Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A man holding a Galaxy phone.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

Once upon a time, I was pretty sure that every new phone was at least 2x better than its predecessor in every imaginable way; I've long parted with that pipe dream. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was not a dramatic improvement over the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but truth to be told, I'm really curious about the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Phones made incredible leaps in terms of performance, durability, screens, and whatnot in the last 15 years, so it's really hard to innovate these days. That's why the widespread perception is that smartphones have generally plateaued.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will allegedly challenge that view by incorporating super-duper, giga-mega fast RAM.

At first reading, that sounds… underwhelming. Faster RAM. Is that it? Frankly, considering the S25 Ultra is already lightning-quick, my first reaction was a shrug. I don't need apps to open in the blink of an eye when they already open in… the blink of an eye.

But here's where it gets interesting. This rumored RAM upgrade might not just be about speed. If the leaks are correct, the new chips will be physically thinner. That matters because every fraction of a millimeter inside a smartphone is prime real estate.

And in this case, thinner RAM could free up precious space for something we actually care about: a bigger battery. That suddenly turns this "meh" upgrade into a potentially great one.

How is this possible?



The S26 Ultra is expected to move from LPDDR5X RAM based on Micron's 1β (1-beta) process technology to a new 1γ (1-gamma) generation. On paper, this is a speed bump – from 9.6 Gbps to 10.7 Gbps. But the bigger story is in how that's achieved. The 1γ process shrinks the manufacturing scale, making the chips smaller, more power-efficient, and physically thinner – around 0.61mm thick compared to their predecessors.

This size reduction doesn't sound dramatic, but in smartphone engineering, it's huge. A slightly slimmer RAM module can mean a larger cavity inside the phone. That's space Samsung could use for a bigger vapor chamber, an upgraded camera sensor… or, most importantly, a bigger battery.

On top of that, 1γ RAM is said to deliver up to 20% better energy efficiency than 1β. That means not only could a larger battery fit, but the phone might sip power more slowly – stretching battery life even further.

Recommended Stories

But why not strive for faster RAM?



Here's the thing: RAM speed is already so far ahead of what everyday phone use demands that chasing more of it feels like polishing an already sparkling set of silver cutlery. The S25 Ultra launches apps in well under a second. Even if the S26 Ultra shaves that time by 0.1 seconds, you'll never notice it outside a benchmark chart.

Yes, faster RAM matters for extreme workloads – think high-resolution video editing or certain AI processing tasks – but for 99% of the stuff most of us do, the benefit is invisible.

We live in a time where performance is so good that gains in raw speed don't translate into better day-to-day experiences the way they once did. What matters more now is efficiency and endurance. And that's where this RAM upgrade could quietly shine.

Larger batteries, however, are so cool. I love the idea of a phone that just doesn't need to see a charger every night. Sure, we're surrounded by outlets and fast chargers, but there's something deeply satisfying about going more than a day without worrying about your battery percentage.

Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra line has been sitting at the 5,000 mAh mark for years now. Meanwhile, Chinese competitors have been crossing the 6,000 mAh threshold, with some models delivering astonishing screen-on times.

Nobody asked for this, but it could turn out sweet



So yes, by itself, "faster RAM" in the Galaxy S26 Ultra leaves me cold. I'm not sitting here dreaming about shaving milliseconds off opening Instagram. But if this new RAM is thinner and more efficient, that's a different story. It could allow Samsung to squeeze in a larger battery while simultaneously reducing power consumption.

If that's what happens, then the S26 Ultra would be more than just the S25 Ultra in new clothes. It would be a flagship with an upgrade that actually changes how you live with it, even if it hides behind a spec sheet line most people would normally ignore.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless