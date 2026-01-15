Here's the Galaxy S26 Ultra's most notable feature in action six weeks in advance
The privacy screen will be a major selling point (since there's not much else to drool over).
0comments
Devoted Samsung fans know that the company is reportedly working on a game-changing screen feature for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra called Privacy Display, and here it is in action.
The big question is, will all Galaxy S26 models get in, or is it just the maxed-out flagship that'll enjoy this upgrade? We'll have to wait until February 25 for the official confirmation, when the big unveiling event is expected to take place.
On the other hand, it would be reasonable for Samsung to equip all Galaxy S26 models with Privacy Display if there are price hikes this time around. That would be a sort of excuse on Sammy's part.
If you've missed past editions of the MWC (Mobile World Congress), where Samsung presented the Flex Magic Pixel tech, the well-known Ice Universe tipster shows it once again:
This technology is designed to automatically block people standing next to you from seeing what is on your screen.
This is perfect for busy environments like crowded subways or airplanes where personal space is limited. Instead of buying a separate plastic screen protector, this solution is built right into the glass.
To make this feature truly useful, Samsung needs to offer deep customization rather than a simple on-off switch. Users should have the power to link the privacy filter to specific apps, automatically hiding their screen when opening a banking app or private messenger while keeping it clear for photos and videos.
You could even imagine a system where the display "tucks itself in" based on your location, such as turning on automatically when you're at the airport or in a busy cafe.
While some reports suggest the entire Galaxy S26 lineup might get this feature, the S26 Ultra remains the most likely candidate to lead the charge. This fits Samsung's history of saving its most advanced, "experimental" display tech for its top-tier model first.
The big question is, will all Galaxy S26 models get in, or is it just the maxed-out flagship that'll enjoy this upgrade? We'll have to wait until February 25 for the official confirmation, when the big unveiling event is expected to take place.
I, personally, won't be surprised if it remains exclusive to the Ultra, since there won't be that many substantial upgrades over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, per current leaks.
On the other hand, it would be reasonable for Samsung to equip all Galaxy S26 models with Privacy Display if there are price hikes this time around. That would be a sort of excuse on Sammy's part.
Recommended For You
Which model(s) should get this privacy feature?
Just the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
28.82%
All S26 models!
48.82%
I hope somehow it gets to the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra, too.
22.35%
A black screen from the side
If you've missed past editions of the MWC (Mobile World Congress), where Samsung presented the Flex Magic Pixel tech, the well-known Ice Universe tipster shows it once again:
If you still don’t have a clear idea of what the private screen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is, just watch this video. Once you do, you’ll immediately understand why this is easily the most marketable feature of the S26 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/93uTzFAR5Y— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 15, 2026
This technology is designed to automatically block people standing next to you from seeing what is on your screen.
It works like a charm, restricting side-angle visibility and ensuring that your personal messages and data stay for your eyes only.
This is perfect for busy environments like crowded subways or airplanes where personal space is limited. Instead of buying a separate plastic screen protector, this solution is built right into the glass.
This better be highly customizable!
To make this feature truly useful, Samsung needs to offer deep customization rather than a simple on-off switch. Users should have the power to link the privacy filter to specific apps, automatically hiding their screen when opening a banking app or private messenger while keeping it clear for photos and videos.
You could even imagine a system where the display "tucks itself in" based on your location, such as turning on automatically when you're at the airport or in a busy cafe.
All S26 models to get this?
While some reports suggest the entire Galaxy S26 lineup might get this feature, the S26 Ultra remains the most likely candidate to lead the charge. This fits Samsung's history of saving its most advanced, "experimental" display tech for its top-tier model first.
This would be a game-changer for privacy-minded users, for business professionals and travelers who often handle sensitive information in public. It's an extra layer of peace of mind whenever you unlock your phone in a crowd!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: