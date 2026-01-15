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Here's the Galaxy S26 Ultra's most notable feature in action six weeks in advance

The privacy screen will be a major selling point (since there's not much else to drool over).

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Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
Galaxy phone in black.
Devoted Samsung fans know that the company is reportedly working on a game-changing screen feature for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra called Privacy Display, and here it is in action.

The big question is, will all Galaxy S26 models get in, or is it just the maxed-out flagship that'll enjoy this upgrade? We'll have to wait until February 25 for the official confirmation, when the big unveiling event is expected to take place.

I, personally, won't be surprised if it remains exclusive to the Ultra, since there won't be that many substantial upgrades over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, per current leaks.

On the other hand, it would be reasonable for Samsung to equip all Galaxy S26 models with Privacy Display if there are price hikes this time around. That would be a sort of excuse on Sammy's part.

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Which model(s) should get this privacy feature?
Just the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
28.82%
All S26 models!
48.82%
I hope somehow it gets to the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra, too.
22.35%
170 Votes

A black screen from the side


If you've missed past editions of the MWC (Mobile World Congress), where Samsung presented the Flex Magic Pixel tech, the well-known Ice Universe tipster shows it once again:



This technology is designed to automatically block people standing next to you from seeing what is on your screen.

It works like a charm, restricting side-angle visibility and ensuring that your personal messages and data stay for your eyes only.

This is perfect for busy environments like crowded subways or airplanes where personal space is limited. Instead of buying a separate plastic screen protector, this solution is built right into the glass.

This better be highly customizable!


To make this feature truly useful, Samsung needs to offer deep customization rather than a simple on-off switch. Users should have the power to link the privacy filter to specific apps, automatically hiding their screen when opening a banking app or private messenger while keeping it clear for photos and videos.

You could even imagine a system where the display "tucks itself in" based on your location, such as turning on automatically when you're at the airport or in a busy cafe.

All S26 models to get this?


While some reports suggest the entire Galaxy S26 lineup might get this feature, the S26 Ultra remains the most likely candidate to lead the charge. This fits Samsung's history of saving its most advanced, "experimental" display tech for its top-tier model first.

This would be a game-changer for privacy-minded users, for business professionals and travelers who often handle sensitive information in public. It's an extra layer of peace of mind whenever you unlock your phone in a crowd!


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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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