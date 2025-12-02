Think Apple's foldable iPhone will outsell the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Here's what you told us

foldable iPhone

Your votes split on whether Apple's foldable can win the hearts of buyers

12.2% of you believe the iPhone has a chance at winning buyers over from Samsung's foldable, only if it earns it. So basically, 12% of you believe that Apple can win only if it manages to make a better foldable than Samsung's solution.





Do you think the iPhone Fold will sell better than the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Yes, no matter how good the Galaxy Z 8 Fold is Yes, but only if the iPhone Fold is better No, Samsung is too far ahead already No, both devices will flop Yes, no matter how good the Galaxy Z 8 Fold is 42.28% Yes, but only if the iPhone Fold is better 15.19% No, Samsung is too far ahead already 39.75% No, both devices will flop 2.78%

Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs the first foldable iPhone

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is actually a very reliable and gorgeous-looking foldable. We even deemed it could be the best foldable to buy in 2025 Samsung has refined its book-style foldables, and theis actually a very reliable and gorgeous-looking foldable. We even deemed it could be the best foldable to buy in 2025 in our review





Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will build on that and take things up even further with a bigger battery, an even less-visible display crease, and the return of the S Pen. Reportedly, it's also going to feature a thinner and lighter design, even though the Fold 7 is already a winner in this category.



On the other hand, Apple is expected to release its first-ever foldable iPhone next year. The device will potentially rival the Fold 8, if rumors about its 2026 release are accurate. We still don't know a lot about this device and what it could bring, but one thing's for certain: it will be the first foldable iPhone .





And that can build quite a lot of hype from Apple fans and the tech industry in general.

At the moment, it's hard to say whether Apple will manage to completely eliminate the display crease (the dent that inevitably forms from a folding display) as was initially rumored.





It's also hard to say what the specs of this foldable iPhone will be and how well it will measure up against the Fold 8 on paper. Both devices are still, after all, not announced, and we have only rumors to go by to determine that.

Foldable iPhone: I'm excited, but I also won't buy something inferior just because it's an Apple device





