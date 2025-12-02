Think Apple's foldable iPhone will outsell the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Here's what you told us
We asked you whether you believed Apple can win over Samsung in the foldable game... just because it's Apple.
The world of foldable phones is now getting interesting again. For a few years, the excitement over the new form factor was somewhat declining, but Samsung unleashed the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which, with its innovative thinness and quite a lot of improvements, is actually becoming quite popular.
In a recent poll of ours, we asked you if you thought the rumored foldable iPhone is going to sell better than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8. And the results are quite interesting.
Curiously enough, the majority of the votes at the time of writing fall either in favor of Apple's foldable or in favor of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 winning the hearts of buyers.
Then, we have 3% of you believing that both devices are going to flop and not get as many sales as the companies may want.
I like Apple. For me, however, the key aspect of my being "loyal to the brand", if you can say that, is the experience of not having to deal with annoying bugs, and overall the feeling of reliability that for years I've gotten from my Apple devices.
My iMac from 2021 still runs without one single bug. Not one, since I first got it. And previously, the number of bugs I had to endure when I was using Windows is almost ridiculous.
At this point, whoever manages to completely get rid of it first, be it either Samsung or Apple, will win me over. And not too many bugs, please.
Now, rumor has it that Apple is also working on a book-style foldable iPhone.
Your votes split on whether Apple's foldable can win the hearts of buyers
42.99% of the participants in our poll believe that the foldable iPhone may sell better than the Z Fold 8 next year. Then, in second place comes the opinion that Samsung is already ahead of Apple in the foldable game. 41.77% of you voted for this option.
12.2% of you believe the iPhone has a chance at winning buyers over from Samsung's foldable, only if it earns it. So basically, 12% of you believe that Apple can win only if it manages to make a better foldable than Samsung's solution.
Whichever group ends up being accurate, one thing is for certain: the times are definitely getting interesting once again, and I'm all for it.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs the first foldable iPhone
Samsung has refined its book-style foldables, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is actually a very reliable and gorgeous-looking foldable. We even deemed it could be the best foldable to buy in 2025 in our review.
Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will build on that and take things up even further with a bigger battery, an even less-visible display crease, and the return of the S Pen. Reportedly, it's also going to feature a thinner and lighter design, even though the Fold 7 is already a winner in this category.
A concept render of the foldable iPhone. | Image Credit – ConceptsiPhone
On the other hand, Apple is expected to release its first-ever foldable iPhone next year. The device will potentially rival the Fold 8, if rumors about its 2026 release are accurate. We still don't know a lot about this device and what it could bring, but one thing's for certain: it will be the first foldable iPhone.
And that can build quite a lot of hype from Apple fans and the tech industry in general.
At the moment, it's hard to say whether Apple will manage to completely eliminate the display crease (the dent that inevitably forms from a folding display) as was initially rumored.
It's also hard to say what the specs of this foldable iPhone will be and how well it will measure up against the Fold 8 on paper. Both devices are still, after all, not announced, and we have only rumors to go by to determine that.
Foldable iPhone: I'm excited, but I also won't buy something inferior just because it's an Apple device
That's the only reason I haven't gotten a foldable just yet. The crease. Showcasing it – the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
However, Apple's had me frankly annoyed with the number of bugs iOS 26 brought to my iPhone 13 Pro Max. So, there's that. One's for certain: if I'm going to buy a foldable, I'll do so because of its compactness and the lack of display crease. For me, that's the main problem of foldables – the dent in the display that disturbs the smooth feel of interacting with the device.
