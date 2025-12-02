iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

ChatGPT is hiding clues to a new direction – and free users may want to pay attention

New code hints suggest ads may be coming to ChatGPT – and the changes could reshape how the free tier works.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
ChatGPT is hiding clues to a new direction – and free users may want to pay attention
It seems that OpenAI is now getting ready to introduce ads in ChatGPT. Potentially, this change is going to affect users who have free accounts for the generative AI chatbot.

ChatGPT may soon be getting ads


Engineer Tibor Blaho reportedly discovered references to an upcoming ad feature in the ChatGPT app for Android devices. Apparently, code strings mention the ability to search ads, a carousel for searching ads, and an ad API. 

Potentially, the change may also come to ChatGPT on all platforms, including iOS, Mac, and desktop, despite the references in the code being found in the Android version. 

The wording "search" implies that the potential ads may be limited to web searches or shopping research prompts. 


ChatGPT paid versions may not get ads


Right now, if you want to have a paid version of ChatGPT, the plans start at $20 per month for the Plus option. There's also a more expensive, almost limitless ChatGPT Pro plan, which costs $200 per month. It has higher access limits. 

In the meantime, the company also offers business and education plans, as well as the aforementioned free plan. 

Do you think ads in ChatGPT’s free tier are a good idea?

Vote View Result

In some countries and regions, OpenAI also has a cheaper "Go" plan, which may roll out to the United States at the same time as the rumored ad rollout. 

Meanwhile, there are rumors about OpenAI and its plans to start increasing the price of access to its super-popular chatbot. There may be a restructuring of plans coming. 

It makes quite a lot of sense to have an ad-supported tier introduced and make price changes at the same time, so this could be something the company may be looking into. 

There have been reports that OpenAI executives have been changing how they express themselves when it comes to ads in the last 12 months. Basically, towards the end of 2024, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that ads were a "last resort". However, at the beginning of 2025, some leaked internal forecasts included $1 billion in "free user monetization" revenue that was forecasted for next year. 

Meanwhile, Altman had also said that he likes Instagram ads, and reportedly, OpenAI's CEO had said that they were valuable. It seems that he thinks OpenAI could find ads that could be a win for the user, as well as for the company. 

Recommended For You

Ads in ChatGPT are not a bad thing in my opinion 


I dislike ads. However, I understand why there's no free lunch in this world, and that makes total sense to me. My choice so far has always been to go for paid versions or subscriptions of the apps I like and use the most often, instead of opting for ad-supported variants. 

Of course, not everyone can afford having a lot of subscriptions (neither can I, for that matter), so a company offering a cheaper plan with ads is reasonable. I wouldn't dare to expect that ChatGPT should remain free of charge for everyone; that's just not how I see the world. 

There are plenty of resources going into developing and maintaining any type of product, and that includes a generative AI chatbot such as ChatGPT. So, of course, the company would want to monetize it. 

I actually have a pretty radical opinion about subscriptions, ads, and the internet. I would prefer everything on the internet to be paid as long as I don't see ads anywhere. But that's just me, and it seems like it would be hard to achieve in general. 

Anyway, at the moment, it's not known when OpenAI plans to introduce ads to the free version of ChatGPT. Potentially, the change may be coming soon, but how soon, it's not entirely clear right now. 

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless