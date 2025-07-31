Another leak suggests Samsung’s Pro branding for Galaxy S26 is very real

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy S25. | Image credit – PhoneArena

For the past years, Samsung’s Galaxy S series has followed the same playbook – three models at launch: the base version, a Plus and the Ultra. But that formula might be getting tossed out the window with the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup.

A while back, we heard that the Galaxy S26 Plus might be replaced by a new Galaxy S26 Edge. Then came talk of a Galaxy S26 Pro taking the place of the regular Galaxy S26. And now, another leak is adding even more fuel to that fire.

A GSMA database listing for the Galaxy S26 Pro has popped up, showing model number SM-S942 – reportedly, the same ID that was previously tied to the regular S26. That points to a simple rebranding rather than a full-on shake-up of Samsung’s entry-level flagship.

Apparently, the same model listed on GSMA now goes by a different market name.

So, what does that Pro name actually mean? Right now, not much. Based on everything leaked so far, the S26 doesn’t seem like a huge upgrade over the Galaxy S25, though a bigger battery is expected. That said, of course, it is still early, so things could change before the launch next year.

Would you be okay with Samsung rebranding the Galaxy S26 to “Pro” without adding major upgrades?

Vote View Result


But for now, the “Pro” tag feels more like a branding move than a sign of major upgrade. Still, the name alone could be enough to reposition the model a step above last year’s Galaxy S25 and potentially justify a price bump.
 
Samsung might also be trying to match Apple’s iPhone strategy a bit more closely, where the Pro models hold premium status. Many Chinese brands, like Xiaomi or vivo, are already on board with this naming trend, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro or the vivo X200 Pro, for example.
 
And I think that if Samsung really wants to shake things up, maybe the S26 Pro should also get some trickle-down features from the Ultra. That’s exactly what vivo did with the X200 Pro mini, a smaller device that packs some of its high-end sibling's features. Apple already has its own more compact Pro model, too. And maybe Samsung’s about to do the same and that would definitely be cool to see.

